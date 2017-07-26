UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Points Race

Many points were earned at the four Course Championships and the Senior Greater Cleveland Am during the last two weeks, but there was no change at the top of the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year points lists.

Jason Jendre still leads the main division with 138 points after a top-ten finish at the Sleepy Hollow Course Championship.

The big points earner over these events was Jack Garswood, as a T3 finish at Shawnee, followed by a 6th place finish at Big Met vaulted him from fifth place to second. Garswood trails Jendre by 37 points.

Steve Blackburn Jr., who led the points race for most of last year, now sits in third place alone with 81 points.

On the Senior Division side, Andrew Jendre continues to lead with 94 points. His top-ten finish at Sleepy Hollow earned him 29 points. Allen Freeman finished tied for second place at the Senior GCAC to climb into second place with 79 points.

Big points await the top finishers at the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki on August 11, 12 and 13…

2017 CMG PLAYER OF THE YEAR POINTS THRU JULY

1 Jason Jendre 138

2 Jack Garswood 101

3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 81

4 Andrew Jendre 78

5 Matt Paterini 72

6 Brian Polick 71

7 Ryan Stefanski 69

8 David Sotka 58

9 Andy Grayson 56

10 Chris Okeson 50

T11 A.J. Borisa 45

T11 Thomas Wittacker 45

13 Robert Schustrich 42

T14 Tobias Drake 41

T14 Joe Puch 41

16 Paul LaGrotteria 40

17 Phil Latsko 37

18 Patrick Schultz 35

T19 Allen Freeman 33

T19 Phil Bojc 33

T19 Jimmy Wild 33

22 Niko Anagnost 32

T23 Ben Meola 29

T23 Mike Cawley 29

T23 Mark Foss 29

T23 Jim Schaefer 29

T23 George Smilitins 29

T28 Scott Saari 28

T28 Taylor Rising 28

T30 Kyle Jacob 27

T30 Brian Poe 27

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Andrew Jendre 94

2 Allen Freeman 79

T3 Paul LaGrotteria 49

T3 Mark Foss 49

T5 Scott Saari 40

T5 Jim Hercheck 40

T7 David Trier 34

T7 Dean Cutlip 34

9 Steve Blackburn Sr. 32

T10 David Peck 30

T10 Cary Slabaugh 30

T10 Marc Pogachar 30

T13 Larry Lahnan 27

T13 Fred Miller 27

15 David Stover 24

16 Steve Bedell 21

T17 Phillip Jendre 16

T17 Tom Skidmore 16

19 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T20 Ray McNiece 12

T20 Mike Beres 12

T20 George Allen 12