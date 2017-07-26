UPDATE: 2017 CMG Player of the Year Points Race

Many points were earned at the four Course Championships and the Senior Greater Cleveland Am during the last two weeks, but there was no change at the top of the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year points lists.
Jason Jendre still leads the main division with 138 points after a top-ten finish at the Sleepy Hollow Course Championship.
The big points earner over these events was Jack Garswood, as a T3 finish at Shawnee, followed by a 6th place finish at Big Met vaulted him from fifth place to second. Garswood trails Jendre by 37 points.
Steve Blackburn Jr., who led the points race for most of last year, now sits in third place alone with 81 points.
On the Senior Division side, Andrew Jendre continues to lead with 94 points. His top-ten finish at Sleepy Hollow earned him 29 points. Allen Freeman finished tied for second place at the Senior GCAC to climb into second place with 79 points.
Big points await the top finishers at the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki on August 11, 12 and 13…
2017 CMG PLAYER OF THE YEAR POINTS THRU JULY
1 Jason Jendre 138
2 Jack Garswood 101
3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 81
4 Andrew Jendre 78
5 Matt Paterini 72
6 Brian Polick 71
7 Ryan Stefanski 69
8 David Sotka 58
9 Andy Grayson 56
10 Chris Okeson 50
T11 A.J. Borisa 45
T11 Thomas Wittacker 45
13 Robert Schustrich 42
T14 Tobias Drake 41
T14 Joe Puch 41
16 Paul LaGrotteria 40
17 Phil Latsko 37
18 Patrick Schultz 35
T19 Allen Freeman 33
T19 Phil Bojc 33
T19 Jimmy Wild 33
22 Niko Anagnost 32
T23 Ben Meola 29
T23 Mike Cawley 29
T23 Mark Foss 29
T23 Jim Schaefer 29
T23 George Smilitins 29
T28 Scott Saari 28
T28 Taylor Rising 28
T30 Kyle Jacob 27
T30 Brian Poe 27
SENIOR DIVISION
1 Andrew Jendre 94
2 Allen Freeman 79
T3 Paul LaGrotteria 49
T3 Mark Foss 49
T5 Scott Saari 40
T5 Jim Hercheck 40
T7 David Trier 34
T7 Dean Cutlip 34
9 Steve Blackburn Sr. 32
T10 David Peck 30
T10 Cary Slabaugh 30
T10 Marc Pogachar 30
T13 Larry Lahnan 27
T13 Fred Miller 27
15 David Stover 24
16 Steve Bedell 21
T17 Phillip Jendre 16
T17 Tom Skidmore 16
19 Tom Lauderbacher 15
T20 Ray McNiece 12
T20 Mike Beres 12
T20 George Allen 12
