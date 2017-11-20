Team Ohio, based out of Mallard Creek Golf Club in Columbia Station, defeated Team Texas from Houston by a score of 7 ½ to 4 ½ to finish in third place in the 2017 PGA Junior League National Championship.

Team Georgia won the Championship title, beating Team New Jersey in the Championship Finals at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona November 17-18th. Both teams were undefeated heading into their match.

Ohio finished the matches at 1-2-0, scoring 15 points.

Team Ohio was making their third consecutive Championship appearance. Their win at the Mideast Regional September 30 – October 1 at The Bridgewater Club punched their return ticket to Grayhawk Golf Club, following a third place finish last year.

TEAM OHIO ROSTER:

Nicholas Piesen 1

Ben Skripac 2

Tyler Sabo 3

Michael (MJ) Meyers 4

Madison Reemsnyder 5

Preston Trumpler 6

Solomon Petrie 7

Jack Vojtko 8

Nolan Haynes 9

Kyle Salamon 10

Captain: Jim Wise, PGA

Assistant Coach: Chris Reed

80 boys and girls competed in the Finals from eight Regional Champion teams, out of a record 42,000 kids who played in PGA Jr. League during 2017.

Golf Channel will air the Finals in a broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 5th at 8 p.m. ET.

More PGA Jr. League Championship details here >