Super Huge Call for Entries: July 2017 Tournaments

The Akron District Golf Association brings one of is 2017 events to Ellsworth Meadows in Hudson.

A pair of events this weekend, then a number of multi-day events in the weeks ahead, require your entry attention:

– the Akron District Golf Association holds its Lazor 2-Man Better Ball this Saturday at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson;

– The Elms of Massillon is the site for the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #11 on Sunday starting at noon;

– the Buckeye Tour pro series will host a two-day event at Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls on July 12 – 13th with a guaranteed first place prize of $5,000;

– Cleveland Metroparks Golf conducts its 36-hole Senior Masters for players age 60+ at Big Met on July 12 – 13th;

– the CMG Course Championships at Manakiki and Shawnee on July 15 – 16, then Sleepy Hollow and Big Met on July 22 – 23 are players’ way in to the Cleveland Am;

– the Senior Cleveland Amateur Championship returns to Big Met July 19 – 20;

– and of course, the 66th playing of the Tigertown Open, Ohio’s richest one-day tournament payout, kicks off on Friday, July 21st at The Elms Country Club in Massillon.

Get complete entry details and register today for any of these events from the Tournament Calendar at Northeast Ohio Golf!