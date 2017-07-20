STARTING TIMES: 2017 Big Met Championship

ROUND 1 GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

2017 Big Met Course Championship

and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier

Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park

Saturday, July 22, 2017

2 openings remain, filled on a first come first serve basis by calling the Pro Shop @ 440-331-1070.

10:00 Garswood, Jack

Latsko, Phil

Puch, Joe

10:10 Holmes, Nick

Young, David

Hung, Jeff

10:20 Young, John

Saari, Scott

Corabi, Sam

10:30 Feith, Taylor

Milo, Charles

Michal, Matt

10:40 Mooney, Bill

Glending, Jack

Johnson, Andrew

10:50 Podolsky, Alan

Miller, Ron

Stover, Dave

11:00 Cawley, Mike

Butchko, Thomas

Negrelli, Thomas

11:10 Ranta, Ben

Roth, Justing

Kang, Matt

11:20 Niskey, Matt

Olsen, Jim

Stamper, Sean

11:30 Gregory, Matthew

Greff, Tim

Schatschneider, Anna

11:40 Conner, Travis

Carr, Andy

Junguilon, Brian

11:50 Mitchell, Shorne

Beastrom, Nick

Kasberg, Jonathan

12:00 Yeo, Bryan

Frey, Matt

Smith, Brian

12:10 Mangan, Martin

Whittacker, Thomas

German, Gordie

12:20 Saliba, Jason

Teevin, John

Galvan, Brad

12:30 Young, Dan

Terry, Dan

12:40 Wild, Jimmy

Vaneck, Drew