STARTING TIMES: 2017 Big Met Championship

ROUND 1 GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
2017 Big Met Course Championship
and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier
Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park
Saturday, July 22, 2017
2 openings remain, filled on a first come first serve basis by calling the Pro Shop @ 440-331-1070.
10:00 Garswood, Jack
Latsko, Phil
Puch, Joe
10:10 Holmes, Nick
Young, David
Hung, Jeff
10:20 Young, John
Saari, Scott
Corabi, Sam
10:30 Feith, Taylor
Milo, Charles
Michal, Matt
10:40 Mooney, Bill
Glending, Jack
Johnson, Andrew
10:50 Podolsky, Alan
Miller, Ron
Stover, Dave
11:00 Cawley, Mike
Butchko, Thomas
Negrelli, Thomas
11:10 Ranta, Ben
Roth, Justing
Kang, Matt
11:20 Niskey, Matt
Olsen, Jim
Stamper, Sean
11:30 Gregory, Matthew
Greff, Tim
Schatschneider, Anna
11:40 Conner, Travis
Carr, Andy
Junguilon, Brian
11:50 Mitchell, Shorne
Beastrom, Nick
Kasberg, Jonathan
12:00 Yeo, Bryan
Frey, Matt
Smith, Brian
12:10 Mangan, Martin
Whittacker, Thomas
German, Gordie
12:20 Saliba, Jason
Teevin, John
Galvan, Brad
12:30 Young, Dan
Terry, Dan
12:40 Wild, Jimmy
Vaneck, Drew
