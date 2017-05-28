Ryan Armour Earns Spot in 2017 Memorial Tournament

Silver Lake native and former Ohio State Buckeye golfer Ryan Armour has earned an invitation into next week’s 2017 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

The Memorial Tournament is an invitational event with a history of offering spots to OSU and Ohio-born players who have been playing well on Tour. Armour most recently finished T27 at the Byron Nelson, and currently sits at 181st position in the FedEx Cup race with $140,819 in official money this season.

The Memorial Tournament begins this Thursday, June 1st.