Gary Robison On a Quest For Fifth Title

Defending Champion Gary Robison of Brookside Country Club has made a strong start in his quest for his fifth Northern Ohio Senior PGA Professional Championship title today with a 3-under par 68 during Rd 1. Robison made 6 birdies and 3 bogies on his way to the only under par round of the day on the Mayfield Country Club Campus of The Mayfield Sand Ridge Club.

Five professionals — Tony Milam, Tony Adcock, Mitch Camp, Gary Trivisonno, and Tom Waitrovich — each shot even par 71 to finish a tie for second place.

The Mayfield Sand Ridge Club’s Mayfield campus, opened in 1911 and built by its first golf professional, W.H. “Bert” Way, is host to 24 Northern Ohio Senior PGA Professionals during the Northern Ohio PGA Senior Section Championship on August 31 – September 1, 2017.

Three NOPGA professionals will advance to the 29th Senior PGA Professional Championship at Desert Mountain, Scottsdale, AZ on September 28-October 1, 2017. The Senior PGA Professional Championship brings together a field of 264 contestants representing the PGA of America’s 41 nationwide Sections, and features a total purse of $300,000. The first two rounds will be conducted on the Cochise and Geronimo Courses. The Cochise Course will host the Championship’s final 36 holes.



Round 1 Results:

2017 NOPGA Senior Professional Championship

The Mayfield Country Club, South Euclid, OH

Thursday, August 31, 2017

1. Gary Robison, Brookside, *34-34-68 -3

2. Tony Milam, North Coast Jr Tour, *36-35-71 E

2. Tony Adcock, Lakeview GC, *36-35-71 E

2. Mitchell Camp, Club Walden, *35-36-71 E

2. Gary Trivisonno, PGA of America Life Member, *35-36-71 E

2. Tom Waitrovich, Lakewood, *35-36-71 E

7. Scott Pollack, Callaway Golf Company, *38-34-72 +1

8. Eric Morgan, Plum Brook CC, *37-36-73 +2

8. Tom Atchison, Salem GC, *37-36-73 +2

10. Jim Logue, Brookside, *39-35-74 +3

10. Charlie Wood, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *37-37-74 +3

10. Jon Jones, Youngstown, *41-33-74 +3

10. Andy Santor, Mill Creek GC, *39-35-74 +3

10. Mark Smith, Highland Meadows GC, *37-37-74 +3

15. Charles Goodwin, FoxCreek Golf and Racquet, *41-34-75 +4

15. Brad Apple, Belmont CC, *36-39-75 +4

15. Craig Goldsberry, Bent Tree GC, *39-36-75 +4

18. Tim Monroe, Golf Improvement Center, *38-38-76 +5

18. Mark Weitendorf, Firestone CC, *40-36-76 +5

20. Steve Parker, Portage, *40-37-77 +6

20. William Germana, *37-40-77 +6

22. Terry Shell, PGA of America Life Member, *38-40-78 +7

23. Bryan Huff, Little Mountain CC, *42-38-80 +9

24. Michael Martin, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *43-44-87 +16