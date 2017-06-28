Final Results:

2017 NOPGA Junior Tour

Barberton Brookside, Norton, OH

Wednesday, June 28th, 2017

Boys 16-19

1. Drake Tobias, Macedonia, OH, *33-39-72 E

1. Alexander Moran, Rittman, OH, *36-36-72 E

3. Joshua Woodward, Canal Fulton, OH, *38-36-74 +2

3. Daniel Distelhorst, Akron, OH, *34-40-74 +2

5. Brent Dillon, Wooster, OH, *39-36-75 +3

5. Roni Shin, Rocky River, OH, *38-37-75 +3

5. Ian Dorman, Medina, OH, *38-37-75 +3

5. Preston Levandowski, Brunswick, OH, *41-34-75 +3

5. Dylan Erks, Clinton, OH, *38-37-75 +3

10. Carson Wirebaugh, Medina, OH, *36-40-76 +4

10. Austin Jacobs, Jefferson, Ohio, *39-37-76 +4

10. Max Toom, Brunswick, OH, *39-37-76 +4

13. Zachary Jacobson, Poland, OH, *37-40-77 +5

13. David Laib, Wadsworth, OH, *40-37-77 +5

15. Cameron Maclellan, Medina, OH, *38-40-78 +6

15. Evan Norris, Canton, OH, *39-39-78 +6

15. Brock Hawkins, Canton, OH, *39-39-78 +6

15. Caden Pittman, Medina, OH, *41-37-78 +6

19. Austin Goodwill, Mogadore, OH, *43-37-80 +8

19. Jacob McConnell, Wooster, OH, *42-38-80 +8

21. Cooper Phelps, Wadsworth, OH, *42-39-81 +9

21. Jake Vetrovsky, Sagamore Hills, OH, *42-39-81 +9

23. Brian Schultz, Akron, OH, *39-43-82 +10

23. Emmett Caskey, Uniontown, OH, *42-40-82 +10

23. W. Chandler Kraft, Canton, OH, *43-39-82 +10

23. Claude Smith, Uniontown, OH, *40-42-82 +10

23. Colin McClowry, Medina, OH, *41-41-82 +10

28. Eric Summers, Dalton, OH, *43-40-83 +11

29. Christopher Mays, Rocky River, OH, *42-42-84 +12

29. Matt Miller, Smithville, OH, *42-42-84 +12

29. Nicholas Noble, Shreve, OH, *44-40-84 +12

29. Maurice Jacobs, Clinton, OH, *41-43-84 +12

33. Ryan Novosel, Hudson, OH, *39-46-85 +13

33. Alex Tambellini, East Liverpool OH, *42-43-85 +13

33. Colton Vincelette, Copley, OH, *43-42-85 +13

33. Evan Gardell, Canton, OH, *46-39-85 +13

33. Max Congeni, Canton, OH, *40-45-85 +13

33. Nathaniel Smoot, Brookfield, OH, *45-40-85 +13

39. Paul Harris, Ravenna, OH, *41-45-86 +14

39. Jacob Petrella, Brunswick, OH, *46-40-86 +14

41. Carl Ross, Youngstown, OH, *44-43-87 +15

42. Jaret Malleo, Brunswick, OH, *42-47-89 +17

42. Michael DeLisi, Akron, OH, *46-43-89 +17

Girls 16-19

1. Hadley Spielvogel, Boardman, OH, *38-38-76 +4

2. Katie McCarthy, Westlake, OH, *40-37-77 +5

3. Lyndsay Blum’, Independence, OH, *39-39-78 +6

3. Megan Grospitch, North Royalton, OH, *40-38-78 +6

5. Erin Adams, Shaker Heights, OH, *41-39-80 +8

5. Armani Shepherd, Copley, *41-39-80 +8

7. Allison St. Clair, West Salem, OH, *42-39-81 +9

8. Annika Neumann, Valley City, OH, *44-38-82 +10

9. Hannah Thomas, Kent, OH, *43-41-84 +12

10. Hannah Finley, Kent, OH, *43-42-85 +13

11. Danielle Austinson, Avon, OH, *45-43-88 +16

12. Kenzie Myers, Aurora, OH, *46-43-89 +17

12. Lauren Griggy, Uniontown, OH, *45-44-89 +17

14. Meaghan Grant, Hudson, OH, *48-42-90 +18

Boys 13-15

1. Alec Adcock’, Canton, OH, *37-32-69 -3

2. Joshua Wright, Fairlawn, OH, *37-40-77 +5

2. Jaydon Thammachack’, Akron, OH, *38-39-77 +5

4. Jay Magyari’, Sagamore Hills, OH, *38-40-78 +6

4. Thomas Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *39-39-78 +6

6. Alex’ Anderson, Hartville, OH, *42-37-79 +7

6. Mason Frazier’, Wooster, OH, *42-37-79 +7

8. Benjamin Ramold, Massillon, OH, *42-38-80 +8

9. Gabe Miller, Dover, OH, *42-39-81 +9

10. Aaron Apticar’, Uniontown, OH, *46-37-83 +11

11. John Varley, Medina, OH, *44-41-85 +13

12. Nathan Kinsey, Dover, OH, *43-44-87 +15

13. Seth Kerns, Medina, OH, *45-44-89 +17

Girls 13-15

1. Madison Reemsnyder, Canton, OH, *38-38-76 +4

2. Iris Shin, Rocky River, OH, *39-41-80 +8

3. Alea Griffith, Barberton, OH, *40-42-82 +10

4. Catherine Wang, Solon, OH, *46-42-88 +16

Girls 11-12

1. Ella’ Wong, Pepper Pike, OH, *49-42-91 +19