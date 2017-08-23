NEOH High School Golf

RESULTS: 2017 Medina v. Strongsville v. Brunswick Girls High School Golf

Alyssa Drehs was medalist with a one over par 36 to lead the Medina Bees (161) to the Tri-match victory over Strongsville (184) and Brunswick (229) at Medina Country Club.

Medina’s Erin Frey had a career low 41 and a pair of 42’s from Alex Wiedemann and Maddie Debnar left Medina seven strokes from tying the team total school record.

Strongsville received an outstanding performance from Samantha Webb with a three over 38, while Brunswick was led by talented Senior Ericka Marano with a 51.

 
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 Medina v. Strongsville v. Brunswick Tri-Match
Medina Country Club | Par 35
Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Medina: 161
Alyssa Drehs 36
Erin Frey 41
Alex Wiedemann 42
Maddie Debnar 42
Rebecca Prandi 46
Cleo Meldrum 47

Strongsville: 184
Samantha Webb 38
Molly Duperow 46
Rosemary Zaleski 49
Hailey Kuha 51
Lily Schwab 53
Julia Estaphar 56

Brunswick: 229
Ericka Marano 51
Morgan Lutch 52
Morgan Briley 58
Kaylee Kokesh 68
Adalie Duncan 72
Alexa Gatesman 73

