RESULTS: 2017 Medina v. Strongsville v. Brunswick Girls High School Golf

Alyssa Drehs was medalist with a one over par 36 to lead the Medina Bees (161) to the Tri-match victory over Strongsville (184) and Brunswick (229) at Medina Country Club.

Medina’s Erin Frey had a career low 41 and a pair of 42’s from Alex Wiedemann and Maddie Debnar left Medina seven strokes from tying the team total school record.

Strongsville received an outstanding performance from Samantha Webb with a three over 38, while Brunswick was led by talented Senior Ericka Marano with a 51.



FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Medina v. Strongsville v. Brunswick Tri-Match

Medina Country Club | Par 35

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Medina: 161

Alyssa Drehs 36

Erin Frey 41

Alex Wiedemann 42

Maddie Debnar 42

Rebecca Prandi 46

Cleo Meldrum 47

Strongsville: 184

Samantha Webb 38

Molly Duperow 46

Rosemary Zaleski 49

Hailey Kuha 51

Lily Schwab 53

Julia Estaphar 56

Brunswick: 229

Ericka Marano 51

Morgan Lutch 52

Morgan Briley 58

Kaylee Kokesh 68

Adalie Duncan 72

Alexa Gatesman 73