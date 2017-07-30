RESULTS: 2017 Madison Summer 4-M Scramble

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Summer Slam 4-Man Scramble

Madison Country Club, Madison OH

Saturday, July 29, 2017

64 Contestants

$3200 in the Pot

$1280 in Skins

$320 per Pin Shot

$320 for Low Front and Back



Results Breakdown:

Team Leymaster: 1st place (54) + 2 Pin Shots + Low Front = $2,240

Team Richards: 2nd place(55) + Pin Shot = $1,040.00

Team Reyes: T-3(56) + Low Back = $800

Team Blackburn Sr: T-3 place (56) = $480

Team Blackburn Jr: T-5 place(57) = $120

Team Dixon: T-5 place (57) + Skin (eagle on 13) = $1,400

Team Osoteo: Pin Shot = $320