RESULTS: 2017 Madison Summer 4-M Scramble

FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Summer Slam 4-Man Scramble
Madison Country Club, Madison OH
Saturday, July 29, 2017
64 Contestants
$3200 in the Pot
$1280 in Skins
$320 per Pin Shot
$320 for Low Front and Back
Results Breakdown:
Team Leymaster: 1st place (54) + 2 Pin Shots + Low Front = $2,240
Team Richards: 2nd place(55) + Pin Shot = $1,040.00
Team Reyes: T-3(56) + Low Back = $800
Team Blackburn Sr: T-3 place (56) = $480
Team Blackburn Jr: T-5 place(57) = $120
Team Dixon: T-5 place (57) + Skin (eagle on 13) = $1,400
Team Osoteo: Pin Shot = $320
