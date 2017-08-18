RESULTS: 2017 Luthern West v Wellington Boys High School Golf

MATCH RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Wellington v Lutheran West

Echo Valley Golf Course, Wellington | Back 9

Thursday, August 17, 2017

With a 5th place scorecard tie breaker after a tie for total score, Lutheran West won it’s first match in conference play by beating a formidable Wellington team.

The top four golfers scores by each team found them tied at 179. Lutheran West’s 5th golfer edged out Wellington’s 5th golfer by one stroke giving the Longhorns the victory.

Sam Spacek led the Longhorns with a 41 and Alex Fahlen and Trevor Garfield led the Dukes with respectable 43’s each.

Lutheran West: 179

Sam Spacek 41

Jake Gross 45

Tyler Robinson 45

John Smolik 48

Jake Albrecht 48

Hunter West 49

Wellington: 179

Trevor Garfield 43

Alex Fahlen 43

Bailey Mull 44

Luke Tandrich 49

Eric Benko 49

Will Palmison 54