RESULTS: 2017 Luthern West v Wellington Boys High School Golf

2017 Wellington v Lutheran West
Echo Valley Golf Course, Wellington | Back 9
Thursday, August 17, 2017

With a 5th place scorecard tie breaker after a tie for total score, Lutheran West won it’s first match in conference play by beating a formidable Wellington team.

The top four golfers scores by each team found them tied at 179. Lutheran West’s 5th golfer edged out Wellington’s 5th golfer by one stroke giving the Longhorns the victory.

Sam Spacek led the Longhorns with a 41 and Alex Fahlen and Trevor Garfield led the Dukes with respectable 43’s each.

Lutheran West: 179
Sam Spacek 41
Jake Gross 45
Tyler Robinson 45
John Smolik 48
Jake Albrecht 48
Hunter West 49

Wellington: 179
Trevor Garfield 43
Alex Fahlen 43
Bailey Mull 44
Luke Tandrich 49
Eric Benko 49
Will Palmison 54

