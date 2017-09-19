RESULTS: 2017 Lion Cardinal Golf Classic Boys High School Golf

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Lion Cardinal Golf Classic

Quail Hollow Resort, Painesville Ohio

September 17 – 18, 2017

TEAM RESULTS:

1 NDCL Team A 289 – 300 = 589

2 Cathedral Prep 314 – 302 = 616

3 Upper Arlington 298 – 321 = 619

4 Gilmour 303 – 322 = 625

5 Rocky River 319 – 317 = 636

6 Stow 320 – 317 = 637

7 Archbishop Hoban 323 – 317 = 640

8 Lake Catholic 319 – 322 = 641

9 US 320 – 332 = 652

10 Willoughby South 336 – 333 = 669

T11 Central Catholic 347 – 342 = 689

T11 Mentor 360 – 329 = 689

13 Hudson 347 – 344 = 691

14 NDCL Team B 372 – 342 = 714

15 Padua 335 – 388 = 723

16 Brunswick 382 – 348 = 730

17 Chardon 368 – 396 = 764

18 Holy Name 410 – 425 = 835

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1 Charlie Toman , NDCL A 68 – 73 = 141

2 Ben Foltz , Gilmour 69 – 75 = 144

3 Danny Milo , NDCL A 73 – 72 = 145

4 Ben Brej , Rocky River 74 – 72 = 146

5 Pat Kelly , Cathedral Prep 75 – 72 = 147

6 Jake Flynn , NDCL A 71 – 77 = 148

7 Evan Rowane , Cathedral Prep 76 – 74 = 150

8 Cole Muldoon , Upper Arlington 73 – 78 = 151

9 Colton Vincelette , Archbishop Hoban 76 – 77 = 153

10 Nolan Adams , Lake Catholic 76 – 77 = 153

T11 Dylan Erks , Archbishop Hoban 78 – 76 = 154

T11 Dan Page , Stow 78 – 76 = 154

T11 Antonio Bodziony , Willoughby South 77 – 77 = 154

T14 Alex Pol , Cathedral Prep 77 – 78 = 155

T14 Arya Achar , NDCL A 77 – 78 = 155

T14 Kyle Buzaki , Stow 79 – 76 = 155

T17 Jay Magyari , Gilmour 77 – 79 = 156

T17 Quinn Patterson , Upper Arlington 76 – 80 = 156

T19 Ben Basta , Hudson 80 – 77 = 157

T19 Roni Shin , Rocky River 79 – 78 = 157

T19 Aaron Kim , Stow 77 – 80 = 157

T22 Dane Goodwin , Upper Arlington 74 – 84 = 158

T22 Nathan Kelley , Upper Arlington 75 – 83 = 158

24 Matthew Cramer , Upper Arlington 79 – 80 = 159

T25 Tucker Morris , Gilmour 78 – 82 = 160

T25 Nate Godic , Lake Catholic 81 – 79 = 160

T25 Henry Neumann , Padua 73 – 87 = 160

T25 Tommy Coyne , US 79 – 81 = 160

T29 Michael Olson , Lake Catholic 79 – 83 = 162

T29 Aditya Achar , NDCL A 78 – 84 = 162

T29 Joe Fedro , US 81 – 81 = 162

T32 Tommy Witschey , Archbishop Hoban 81 – 82 = 163

T32 Ben Cowan , US 79 – 84 = 163

T34 Joey Hollis , Gilmour 79 – 86 = 165

T34 Devon Skufca , NDCL B 88 – 77 = 165

T36 Tyler Freudeman , Central Catholic 85 – 81 = 166

T36 Rob Harris , Cathedral Prep 88 – 78 = 166

T36 Cole Horvath , Lake Catholic 83 – 83 = 166

T36 Ryan Dunning , Rocky River 80 – 86 = 166

T40 Mitchell Cormiea , Chardon 80 – 87 = 167

T40 Thomas Priere , Willoughby South 80 – 87 = 167

T40 Nelson Pike , Willoughby South 85 – 82 = 167

T43 Nathan Lewandowski , NDCL B 84 – 84 = 168

T43 Charlie Beatty , Padua 88 – 90 = 168

T43 Cameron Tkachik , Padua 92 – 106 = 168

T46 Howie Cavell , Mentor 89 – 80 = 169

T46 Matt Willse , Rocky River 87 – 82 = 169

T48 Luke Helline , Central Catholic 88 – 83 = 171

T48 Will Bennett , Rocky River 86 – 85 = 171

T48 Ethan Fretag , Stow 86 – 85 = 171

51 Josh Wright , Archbishop Hoban 90 – 82 = 172

T52 Adam Ebach , Cathedral Prep 86 – 87 = 173

T52 Liam Ottaway , Gilmour 84 – 89 = 173

T54 Aaron Apticar , Archbishop Hoban 88 – 86 = 174

T54 Burke Villenauve , Hudson 90 – 84 = 174

T54 Sean Ryan , Mentor 95 – 79 = 174

57 Nolan Helline , Central Catholic 90 – 85 = 175

58 Bradley Stutz , Stow 87 – 89 = 176

T59 Erik Block , Hudson 88 – 89 = 177

T59 Max Crookston , Stow 92 – 85 = 177

T61 Andrew Bleakely , Holy Name 89 – 89 = 178

T61 Brett Rogers , US 87 – 91 = 178

T63 Andrew White , Chardon 90 – 90 = 180

T63 Kyle Beller , Mentor 93 – 87 = 180

T63 Vincent Grosso , Archbishop Hoban 86 – 94 = 180

T63 Kyle Goessler , Brunswick 96 – 85 = 181

T63 Max Conseni , Central Catholic 86 – 95 = 181

T63 Kyle Freudman , Central Catholic 88 – 93 = 181

T63 JC Cendrowski , Willoughby South 94 – 87 = 181

70 Jaret Malleo , Brunswick 96 – 86 = 182

71 Noah Herron , Brunswick 95 – 88 = 183

72 Jacob Petrella , Brunswick 95 – 89 = 184

73 Alex Collins-Stow , 94 – 91 = 185

74 Max Lapuh , Willoughby South 95 – 91 = 186

75 Austin Panhorst , Mentor 91 – 96 = 187

76 Mason Linx , Hudson 95 – 94 = 189

77 Josh Szabo , NDCL B 98 – 94 = 192

78 Kyle Gray , Brunswick 105 – 91 = 196

79 David Simpkins , NDCL B 102 – 95 = 197

80 Steven Jackson , Chardon 95 – 110 = 205

81 Zach Lexkowski , Holy Name 111 – 97 = 208

82 Thomas Kimpton , Chardon 103 – 109 = 212

83 Sean Bradway , Holy Name 104 – 114 = 218

84 Will Mazurek , Chardon 114 – 109 = 223

85 Kyle Nikolet , Holy Name 106 – 125 = 231

86 Pat Ehlert , Holy Name 116 – 127 = 243