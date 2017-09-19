NEOH High School Golf

RESULTS: 2017 Lion Cardinal Golf Classic Boys High School Golf

2017 NDCL Boys Golf Team
2017 NDCL Boys Golf Team, winners of the 2017 Lion Cardinal Golf Classic at Quail Hollow.

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Lion Cardinal Golf Classic
Quail Hollow Resort, Painesville Ohio
September 17 – 18, 2017

TEAM RESULTS:
1 NDCL Team A 289 – 300 = 589
2 Cathedral Prep 314 – 302 = 616
3 Upper Arlington 298 – 321 = 619
4 Gilmour 303 – 322 = 625
5 Rocky River 319 – 317 = 636
6 Stow 320 – 317 = 637
7 Archbishop Hoban 323 – 317 = 640
8 Lake Catholic 319 – 322 = 641
9 US 320 – 332 = 652
10 Willoughby South 336 – 333 = 669
T11 Central Catholic 347 – 342 = 689
T11 Mentor 360 – 329 = 689
13 Hudson 347 – 344 = 691
14 NDCL Team B 372 – 342 = 714
15 Padua 335 – 388 = 723
16 Brunswick 382 – 348 = 730
17 Chardon 368 – 396 = 764
18 Holy Name 410 – 425 = 835

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
1 Charlie Toman , NDCL A 68 – 73 = 141
2 Ben Foltz , Gilmour 69 – 75 = 144
3 Danny Milo , NDCL A 73 – 72 = 145
4 Ben Brej , Rocky River 74 – 72 = 146
5 Pat Kelly , Cathedral Prep 75 – 72 = 147
6 Jake Flynn , NDCL A 71 – 77 = 148
7 Evan Rowane , Cathedral Prep 76 – 74 = 150
8 Cole Muldoon , Upper Arlington 73 – 78 = 151
9 Colton Vincelette , Archbishop Hoban 76 – 77 = 153
10 Nolan Adams , Lake Catholic 76 – 77 = 153
T11 Dylan Erks , Archbishop Hoban 78 – 76 = 154
T11 Dan Page , Stow 78 – 76 = 154
T11 Antonio Bodziony , Willoughby South 77 – 77 = 154
T14 Alex Pol , Cathedral Prep 77 – 78 = 155
T14 Arya Achar , NDCL A 77 – 78 = 155
T14 Kyle Buzaki , Stow 79 – 76 = 155
T17 Jay Magyari , Gilmour 77 – 79 = 156
T17 Quinn Patterson , Upper Arlington 76 – 80 = 156
T19 Ben Basta , Hudson 80 – 77 = 157
T19 Roni Shin , Rocky River 79 – 78 = 157
T19 Aaron Kim , Stow 77 – 80 = 157
T22 Dane Goodwin , Upper Arlington 74 – 84 = 158
T22 Nathan Kelley , Upper Arlington 75 – 83 = 158
24 Matthew Cramer , Upper Arlington 79 – 80 = 159
T25 Tucker Morris , Gilmour 78 – 82 = 160
T25 Nate Godic , Lake Catholic 81 – 79 = 160
T25 Henry Neumann , Padua 73 – 87 = 160
T25 Tommy Coyne , US 79 – 81 = 160
T29 Michael Olson , Lake Catholic 79 – 83 = 162
T29 Aditya Achar , NDCL A 78 – 84 = 162
T29 Joe Fedro , US 81 – 81 = 162
T32 Tommy Witschey , Archbishop Hoban 81 – 82 = 163
T32 Ben Cowan , US 79 – 84 = 163
T34 Joey Hollis , Gilmour 79 – 86 = 165
T34 Devon Skufca , NDCL B 88 – 77 = 165
T36 Tyler Freudeman , Central Catholic 85 – 81 = 166
T36 Rob Harris , Cathedral Prep 88 – 78 = 166
T36 Cole Horvath , Lake Catholic 83 – 83 = 166
T36 Ryan Dunning , Rocky River 80 – 86 = 166
T40 Mitchell Cormiea , Chardon 80 – 87 = 167
T40 Thomas Priere , Willoughby South 80 – 87 = 167
T40 Nelson Pike , Willoughby South 85 – 82 = 167
T43 Nathan Lewandowski , NDCL B 84 – 84 = 168
T43 Charlie Beatty , Padua 88 – 90 = 168
T43 Cameron Tkachik , Padua 92 – 106 = 168
T46 Howie Cavell , Mentor 89 – 80 = 169
T46 Matt Willse , Rocky River 87 – 82 = 169
T48 Luke Helline , Central Catholic 88 – 83 = 171
T48 Will Bennett , Rocky River 86 – 85 = 171
T48 Ethan Fretag , Stow 86 – 85 = 171
51 Josh Wright , Archbishop Hoban 90 – 82 = 172
T52 Adam Ebach , Cathedral Prep 86 – 87 = 173
T52 Liam Ottaway , Gilmour 84 – 89 = 173
T54 Aaron Apticar , Archbishop Hoban 88 – 86 = 174
T54 Burke Villenauve , Hudson 90 – 84 = 174
T54 Sean Ryan , Mentor 95 – 79 = 174
57 Nolan Helline , Central Catholic 90 – 85 = 175
58 Bradley Stutz , Stow 87 – 89 = 176
T59 Erik Block , Hudson 88 – 89 = 177
T59 Max Crookston , Stow 92 – 85 = 177
T61 Andrew Bleakely , Holy Name 89 – 89 = 178
T61 Brett Rogers , US 87 – 91 = 178
T63 Andrew White , Chardon 90 – 90 = 180
T63 Kyle Beller , Mentor 93 – 87 = 180
T63 Vincent Grosso , Archbishop Hoban 86 – 94 = 180
T63 Kyle Goessler , Brunswick 96 – 85 = 181
T63 Max Conseni , Central Catholic 86 – 95 = 181
T63 Kyle Freudman , Central Catholic 88 – 93 = 181
T63 JC Cendrowski , Willoughby South 94 – 87 = 181
70 Jaret Malleo , Brunswick 96 – 86 = 182
71 Noah Herron , Brunswick 95 – 88 = 183
72 Jacob Petrella , Brunswick 95 – 89 = 184
73 Alex Collins-Stow , 94 – 91 = 185
74 Max Lapuh , Willoughby South 95 – 91 = 186
75 Austin Panhorst , Mentor 91 – 96 = 187
76 Mason Linx , Hudson 95 – 94 = 189
77 Josh Szabo , NDCL B 98 – 94 = 192
78 Kyle Gray , Brunswick 105 – 91 = 196
79 David Simpkins , NDCL B 102 – 95 = 197
80 Steven Jackson , Chardon 95 – 110 = 205
81 Zach Lexkowski , Holy Name 111 – 97 = 208
82 Thomas Kimpton , Chardon 103 – 109 = 212
83 Sean Bradway , Holy Name 104 – 114 = 218
84 Will Mazurek , Chardon 114 – 109 = 223
85 Kyle Nikolet , Holy Name 106 – 125 = 231
86 Pat Ehlert , Holy Name 116 – 127 = 243

