RESULTS: 2017 Lady Rider Invitational

Final results from the 2017 Lady Rider Invitational at The Fairways at Twin Lakes in Kent on Saturday, August 5th:

Morning Wave Recap: Wadsworth made it a clean sweep, winning the team and individual titles at the 2017 Lady Rider Invitational at The Fairways at Twin Lakes. The Grizzlies narrowly defeated Kent Roosevelt’s Junior Varsity by two strokes and Akron Hoban by four strokes. Secilia Ho (above) medaled with a 77 and a three stroke victory over Olivia Swain of Lake and Maia Mathey of Copley. Hannah Mitchell of Brecksville was fourth with an 81, Olivia Casenhiser of Green fired an 83, and Aya Henry of Kenston rounded out the top six with a 84.

Morning Wave

1. Wadsworth 362

2. Kent Roosevelt JV 364

3. Hoban 366

4. Brecksville 373

5. St. Vincent St. Mary 381

6. Kenston 383

7. Lake 389

8. Copley 389

9. Aurora 392

10. Green 396

11. Nordonia 406

12. JFK 439

Afternoon Wave Recap: Canfield won the team title in the afternoon session of the Lady Rider Invitational with an impressive 331. The individual title went to Avery Ovens (above) of Notre Dame Cathedral Latin with an excellent round of 72. Chloe Crone of Dover was second with a 75 and McKenzie Dale of Dover third with a 76. Alicia Provasnik of Highland finished fourth with a 77. The final two spots went to Aly Kovach of Magnificat with a 77 and Hannah Keffler of Canfield with a 79.

Afternoon Wave

1. Canfield 331

2. Hathaway Brown 338

3. Kent Roosevelt 344

4. Magnificat 345

5. Solon 357

6. North Royalton 357

7. Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 360

8. Highland 364

9. Avon Lake 375

10. Dover 382

11. Medina 383

12. Stow 396





Once again the outstanding leadership of PGA Professionals Tony Guerrieri and Bob Gardinier was evident in running the all-day tournament. A total of 120 girls were treated to a first class operation.