RESULTS: 2017 GCC Pre-Season Tournament Girls High School Golf

The Medina Lady Bees did not let it rain on their parade on Friday at the 2017 GCC Pre-Season Tournament held at Seneca Golf Course. A 35 minute weather delay benefited the Bees as they turned a tight match into a comfortable win.

The Bees were led by medalist Alyssa Drehs with a 79 and a third place finish from Maddie Debnar with an 88. Second place Solon was led in scoring by individual runner-up Grace Gao with a 87 and fifth place individual Catherine Wang with an 92. Strongsville finished third and received a 91 from fourth place individual Samantha Webb.



FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 GCC Girls Pre-Season Tournament

Seneca Golf Course, Broadview Hts Ohio – Par 71

Friday, August 11, 2017



TEAM RESULTS:

1. Medina – 358

2. Solon – 377

3. Strongsville – 383

4. Mentor – 398

5. Shaker Hts. – 469

6. Brunswick – 477



INDIVIDUAL SCORES: Top Results

Alyssa Drehs (Medina) 79

Grace Gao (Solon) 87

Maddie Debnar (Medina) 88

Samantha Webb (Strongsville) 91

Catherine Wang (Solon) 92

Erin Frey (Medina) 93



RESULTS BY TEAM:

Brunswick

Ericka Marano 96

Morgan Briley WD

Morgan Lutch 116

Alexa Gatesman 137

Courtney Goessler 147

Adalie Duncan 128

Medina

Alyssa Drehs 79

Maddie Debnar 88

Erin Frey 93

Cleo Meldrum 98

Alex Wiedemann 98

Sophia Barry 98

Mentor

Nicole Betz 94

Sam Bostelman 113

Hailey Bryan 105

Gabi Iannetta 112

Aditi Patel 96

Kerri Donaldson 103

Shaker Hts.

Bethany Lowenkamp 97

Maggie Dant 114

Sarah Straffon 115

Sonia Levin 143

Solon

Grace Gao 87

Catherine Wang 92

Sandy Deng 98

Catherine Shong 100

Megan LaBelle 123

Strongsville

Julia Estaphan 96

Rosemary Zaleski 102

Molly Duperow 94

Samantha Webb 91

Erin Toth 116

Hailey Kuhn 113