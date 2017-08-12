RESULTS: 2017 GCC Pre-Season Tournament Girls High School Golf

The Medina Lady Bees did not let it rain on their parade on Friday at the 2017 GCC Pre-Season Tournament held at Seneca Golf Course. A 35 minute weather delay benefited the Bees as they turned a tight match into a comfortable win.
The Bees were led by medalist Alyssa Drehs with a 79 and a third place finish from Maddie Debnar with an 88. Second place Solon was led in scoring by individual runner-up Grace Gao with a 87 and fifth place individual Catherine Wang with an 92. Strongsville finished third and received a 91 from fourth place individual Samantha Webb.
FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf
2017 GCC Girls Pre-Season Tournament
Seneca Golf Course, Broadview Hts Ohio – Par 71
Friday, August 11, 2017
TEAM RESULTS:
1. Medina – 358
2. Solon – 377
3. Strongsville – 383
4. Mentor – 398
5. Shaker Hts. – 469
6. Brunswick – 477
INDIVIDUAL SCORES: Top Results
Alyssa Drehs (Medina) 79
Grace Gao (Solon) 87
Maddie Debnar (Medina) 88
Samantha Webb (Strongsville) 91
Catherine Wang (Solon) 92
Erin Frey (Medina) 93
RESULTS BY TEAM:
Brunswick
Ericka Marano 96
Morgan Briley WD
Morgan Lutch 116
Alexa Gatesman 137
Courtney Goessler 147
Adalie Duncan 128
Medina
Alyssa Drehs 79
Maddie Debnar 88
Erin Frey 93
Cleo Meldrum 98
Alex Wiedemann 98
Sophia Barry 98
Mentor
Nicole Betz 94
Sam Bostelman 113
Hailey Bryan 105
Gabi Iannetta 112
Aditi Patel 96
Kerri Donaldson 103
Shaker Hts.
Bethany Lowenkamp 97
Maggie Dant 114
Sarah Straffon 115
Sonia Levin 143
Solon
Grace Gao 87
Catherine Wang 92
Sandy Deng 98
Catherine Shong 100
Megan LaBelle 123
Strongsville
Julia Estaphan 96
Rosemary Zaleski 102
Molly Duperow 94
Samantha Webb 91
Erin Toth 116
Hailey Kuhn 113
