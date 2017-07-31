RESULTS: 2017 Drive, Chip & Putt Qualifier – Mallard Creek

FINAL RESULTS:

Drive Chip & Putt Local Qualifier

Mallard Creek Golf Club, Columbia Station, Ohio

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Sponsored by the USGA, The Masters Golf Tournament, and the PGA

Event conducted by the Northern Ohio PGA

Boys Division

Age 7-9

First place Jack Stokes (Galena, Ohio)

Second Traxton Richards (Madison, Ohio)

Third Fitch Farina (North Ridgeville, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Zachary Radtke (Dublin, Ohio)

Second Alex Stiegele (Westlake, Ohio)

Third Charles Danuloff (Ontario, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First place John Thompson (Avon, Ohio)

Second Daniel Lee (Strongsville, Ohio)

Third Nicholas Piesen (Strongsville, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Benjamin Basta (Hudson, Ohio)

Second Garrett Viton (Medina, Ohio)

Third Andrew Martin (Westlake, Ohio)

Girls Division

Age 7-9

First place Ellie GonzalezRibble (Brunswick, Ohio)

Second Colleen Stadler (Seven Hills, Ohio)

Third Sydney Barker (Painesville, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Greta Gobezie (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)

Second Addison Hamann (Avon Lake, Ohio)

Third Carly Tragesser (Murrysville, Pennsylvania)

Age 12-13

First place Caroline Tragesser (Murrysville, Pennsylvania)

Second Isabella Paez (Rocky River, Ohio)

Third Samantha Jenkins (Cleveland, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Jordan Pruitt (Milan, Ohio)

Second Anna Watson (Ashland, Ohio)

Third Tara Thomas (Erie, Pennsylvania)