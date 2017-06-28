RESULTS: 2017 Drive, Chip & Putt Qualifier – Inverness

FINAL RESULTS:

Drive Chip & Putt Local Qualifier

Inverness Golf Club

Tuesday, June 26, 2017

Sponsored by the USGA, The Masters Golf Tournament, and the PGA

Event conducted by the Northern Ohio PGA

Boys Division

Age 7-9

First place Grady Short (Archbold, Ohio)

Second Loagan Mckinley (Sylvania, Ohio)

Third Nolan Winger (Bowling Green, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Jason Neal (Westlake, Ohio)

Second Nicholas Miller (Sylvania, Ohio)

Third Jack Julius (Ottawa Hills, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First place Zach Thomas (Bowling Green, Ohio)

Second Sam Sutton (Toledo, Ohio)

Third Noah Stauffer (Columbus, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Joey Hoppenjans (Sylvania, Ohio)

Second Mason Deal (Perrysburg, Ohio)

Third JT Furko (Sylvania, Ohio)

Girls Division

Age 7-9

First place Beka Yang (Thompsons Station, Tennessee)

Second Lauren Hoppenjans (Sylvania, Ohio)

Third Corinne Gaubert (Holland, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Sydney Simpson (Toledo, Ohio)

Second Maria Woycik (Monclova, Ohio)

Third Sydney Deal (Perrysburg, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First place Kylie Beverick (Sandusky, Ohio)

Second Elizabeth Jackson (Haskins, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Riley Kleck (Napoleon, Ohio)

Second Paige Zolciak (Perrysburg, Ohio)

Third Alexandra Simpson (Toledo, Ohio)