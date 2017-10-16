The Cleveland Metroparks Golf Tour Championship ended in a gentlemen’s tie between Nick Anagnost and Dan Predovic on Saturday. Both players scored a 73 at Manakiki on a near perfect October day and decided to share the win instead of heading to playoff.

Contestants in the event were also fighting for the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year points race. In another exciting finish, Jason Jendre edged out Steve Blackburn Jr. by just one point to win the coveted POY title in the Championship Division.

Blackburn finished T3 while Jendre finished T6 at Manakiki, making the final outcome a tight one. Blackburn passed Jack Garswood, who fell to third in the final 2017 POY standings. With his tie for first at Manakiki, Anagnost jumped into 7th position.

In the Senior Division, Andrew Jendre had already mathematically earned the Senior POY title with his big lead heading into the Tour Championship, while Allen Freeman sat in the runner-up position. Neither player competed. But with a chance to make a move, Scott Saari did his best to unseat Freeman at Manakiki, finishing T3 in the Tour Championship. Saari came up just one point shy of Freeman, but slipped past Paul LaGrotteria for third to nab a bonus gift card. Saari also jumped into 8th place in the Championship Division to earn a bit more there as well, while leader Andrew Jendre finished 6th on the year amongst the younger set.

If you have any comments or ideas to better the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Tournament Series or the Player of the Year program, please email us over the winter months. We look forward to another exciting CMG season in 2018!



FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf

2017 Tour Championship

Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills OH

Saturday, October 14, 2017

T1 Nick Anagnost 73 $159.20

T1 Dan Predovic 73 $159.20

T3 Scott Saari 75 $39.80

T3 Steve Blackburn Jr. 75 $39.80

5 AJ Borisa 77

T6 Jason Jendre 79

T6 Steve Blackburn Sr. 79

8 Eric Wonkovich 80

9 Jack Garswood 83

10 Bill Mooney 87

11 Paul LaGrotteria 88

W12 Tom O’Boyle WD

Final 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year Standings

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:

1 Jason Jendre 181 $300

2 Steve Blackburn Jr. 180 $210

3 Jack Garswood 163 $170

4 Ryan Stefanski 142 $140

5 A.J. Borisa 119 $100

6 Andrew Jendre 115 $90

7 Niko Anagnost 93 $80

8 Scott Saari 77 $60

9 Matt Paterini 72 $50

10 Brian Polick 71 $40

11 Paul LaGrotteria 59

T12 David Sotka 58

T12 Dan Predovic 58

T14 Andy Grayson 56

T15 Jimmy Wild 55

T15 Andrew Bailey 55

T17 Matthew McAdoo 50

T17 Chris Okeson 50

19 Tim Moore 48

20 Thomas Wittacker 45

T21 Allen Freeman 44

T21 Eric Wonkovich 44

23 Justin Roth 43

T24 Robert Schustrich 42

T24 Howard Clendenin 42

T24 Charlies Milo 42

T27 Tobias Drake 41

T27 Joe Puch 41

T27 Doug Barber 41

30 Phil Latsko 37



SENIOR DIVISION:

1 Andrew Jendre 131 $150

2 Allen Freeman 90 $100

3 Scott Saari 89 $50

4 Paul LaGrotteria 68

5 Steve Blackburn Sr. 67

6 Mark Foss 49

7 Jim Hercheck 40

T8 David Trier 38

T8 Dean Cutlip 38

10 Larry Lahnan 35

T11 David Peck 30

T11 Cary Slabaugh 30

T11 Marc Pogachar 30

14 Fred Miller 27

15 David Stover 24

16 Steve Bedell 21

T17 Phillip Jendre 16

T17 Tom Skidmore 16

19 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T20 Ray McNiece 12

T20 Mike Beres 12

T20 George Allen 12