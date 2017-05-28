

Two days of rain followed by a heavy overnight storm turned Chippewa Golf Club into a lake for Saturday’s playing of the ADGA 4-Man Scramble presented by A-C Plastering.

At 7 a.m., it looked like the event might be canceled. But superintendent Brad Stewart and Chippy CEO Kevin Larizza rallied all the staff they could find to squeegee then cut the greens. The results of their efforts were fantastic: boats were needed in a number of spots in the fairways and rough, but the greens were more than ready for play with only a 30 minute delay in start.

The team of Ashland College and Akron Zips players Austin Kondratic, Brandon Nixon, Patrick Steffan and Harrison Vonderau took advantage of that opportunity to play.

Austin, Brandon, Patrick and Harrison made three bomb putts over the course of the day at Chippewa to shoot their 16-under par total, covered the rest of the holes with solid birdies, and won by a whopping three shots in a 4-Man scramble — a truly significant margin.

Alone in second place was the team of Ken Koprivec, Mike Simpson, Dan Marr and Rob Sample at 13-under par (pictured above).

No skins were won outright in the Championship Division, so an 8-way split of least tied holes was made.

On the Senior Division side, the team of Tom Seever, Raul Mendoza, Sam Spino Jr. and Mark Thomas ran out to a big early lead with a strong front-side score of 27, then hung on to squeak out a one stroke victory at 14-under par 57.

They nipped pair of solid teams: Fred Miller, Larry Lahnan, Brian Huntley and Tom Laubacher; and the team of Rick Bryson, Jim Herchek, Rick Merrow and Steve Wilson.

The team of Cutlip/Cutlip/Marsinek/Bell nabbed the only skin won on the Senior side, good for $360.

The next event on the 2017 ADGA schedule is the 36-hole Stroke Play Tournament at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links on Sat Jun 24 and Barberton Brookside Golf Course on Sun Jun 25th.



FINAL RESULTS:

Akron District Golf Association

4-Man Scramble presented by A-C Plastering

Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown, Ohio

Saturday, May 27, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:

Nixon/Kondratic/Steffan/Vonderau 26 – 29 = 55 $900 GC $280 CP

Simpson/Sample/Koprevic/Marr 29 – 29 = 58 $600 GC $120 CP

Clendenin/Smith/Stefanski/Anagnost 28 – 31 = 59 $100 GC

Koinis/Taylor/Alge/Anderson 30 – 29 = 59 $100 GC

Armour/Trier/Freeman/Kovach 28 – 31 = 59 $100 GC

Vought/Fedoronik/Nalepa/Stormer 29 – 32 = 61

Hull/Shisler/Petit/Roberts 31 – 31 = 62

Wade/Vellios/Oberhauser/Van Ryzin 29 – 33 = 62

Vincelette/Vincelette/Fricker/Lowry 30 – 33 = 63

Berkheimer/Griffith/Goda/Watkins 30 – 33 = 63

SKINS: $50 ea (least tied holes)

Nixon/Kondratic/Steffan/Vonderau 2 on #2 / 3 on #18

Simpson/Sample/Koprevic/Marr 3 on #11

Clendenin/Smith/Stefanski/Anagnost 3 on #10

Koinis/Taylor/Alge/Anderson 3 on #10 / 3 on #18

Armour/Trier/Freeman/Kovach 3 on #11

Vincelette/Vincelette/Fricker/Lowry 2 on #2

SENIOR DIVISION:

Seever/Mendoza/Spino/Thomas 27 – 30 = 57 $900 GC $190 CP

Miller/Lahnan/Huntley/Laubacher 30 – 28 = 58 $450 GC $50 CP

Bryson/Herchek/Merrow/Wilson 29 – 29 = 58 $450 GC $50 CP

Davis/Skidmore/Downing/Fleming 30 – 30 = 60

Baugh/Durr/Guadagni/Fried 30 – 31 = 61

Cutlip/Cutlip/Marsinek/Bell 32 – 30 = 62

Larizza/Cornelis/Niskanen/Sargent 31 – 31 = 62

Stack/Martin/Hedrick/Tarter 32 – 32 = 64

Byrne/Harding/Weaver/Stratton 34 – 36 = 70

SENIOR SKINS:

Cutlip/Cutlip/Marsinek/Bell 4 on #11 $360