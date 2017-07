Spring Valley Country Club in Elyria closed in 2013.

After four long years, Valley of the Eagles will open for a ‘preview’ on August 5 on the same piece of property on Gulf Road.

The clubhouse and restaurant won’t be open yet, and the property will still be considered a construction site. But the management at VOTE wants to welcome a few golfers to check out the many changes made to the course by Jack Nicklaus Designs.