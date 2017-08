Four Northeast Ohio players will take on Riviera and Bel Air Country Clubs for 36-holes of stroke play starting today, looking to qualify for match play the U.S. Amateur Championship in Los Angeles:



Jules Blakely Westlake, Ohio – 8:13 a.m.*-Bel-Air

Will Kurtz Hudson, Ohio – 12:25 p.m.*-Riviera

Ian Holt Stow, Ohio – 1:18 p.m.*-Bel-Air

Zach Mandry Solon, Ohio – 2:00 p.m.*-Riviera