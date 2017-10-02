For many years, an open 18-hole $20 big skins game has been played at Ironwood Golf Course in Hinckley every Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m.

And for all those many years, the stakes for that game have been raised to a $50 for the Fridays in October, to close the season.

October 2017 is no different.

The Ironwood big skins game is open to all amateur players who wish to compete, with no advanced commitment.

The 18-hole golf + cart special rate for skins game players is just $27 bucks.

From Friday, October 6 through Friday, October 27, the bigger $50 game will be in play.

To join in, simply check in at the Ironwood pro shop before 1 p.m., and you will be assigned to a group on the first tee…