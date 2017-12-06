After 90 years in business, Skyland Golf Course in Hinckley is the latest area course to close its doors for good.

A hilly, twisting, tricky and tree-lined layout at just 6,115 yards, the property is now under contract to be sold to a developer.

This latest course closing comes on the heels of the recent shut downs of Astorhurst GC in Walton Hills and Emerald Woods GC in Columbia Station.

The Rhodes family posted the following message on Facebook announcing the Skyland closing:

“It is with a heavy heart that we would like to announce that Skyland Golf Course is under contract to be sold. The staff would like to thank each and every customer who came out to golf. We truly appreciate all of you coming out here to play a round or two. It’s because of all of our customers we were able to stay in business for over 90 years… Thanks again for all of the support through out the years.”