After putting his name high on the leaderboard for much of the first half of the day yesterday, Golfweek profiles Massillon’s Tyler Light as he heads into Round 2 of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The story’s title: From UPS Night Shifts to U.S. Open Leaderboards, Tyler Light Fulfills Dream at Erin Hills

Tyler begins his second round at 2:42p Central time today. Scoreboard watch here >