The final round of the 2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur Championship was played Sunday at Zoar Golf Club. First round leader Eric Crone (above) backed up his 10-under par opening round of 62 with a 70 to claim the Champions crystal to win by nine shots. Mitch Levengood was next at 141. Tim Hepner was third at 142 and John Perkowski’s even par 144 was fourth.

The Second Flight title was claimed by Eric Williams (above). His 156 was two better than Aaron Shanklin. Mark Schneider was next at 159 and Paul Gordon was fourth at 160.

The Third Flight was won by Mitchell Burcher at 158 (above). Second place was claimed by Tom Abrahamson at 160 strokes. Art Wright was third at 169 and Vince Amicone finished in the money at 170.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur Championship

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio

Sat – Sun, October 7 – 8, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:

Eric Crone 132 $200 GC

Mitch Levengood 141 $100 GC

Tim Hepner 142 $60 GC

John Perkowski 144 $40 GC

Caine Bricker 147

Wes Gilland 149

Matt Gasser 156

Jim McFadden 157

Bill Mooney159

Second Flight:

Eric Williams 156

Aaron Shanklin 157

Mark Schneider 159

Paul Gordon 160

Randy Gonter 162

John McFadden 162

Timthomason 167

Sam Gergley DQ

Third Flight:

Mitchell Burcher 158

TomAbrahamson 160

Art Wright 169

Vince Amicone 170

Jason Karlowicz 172

Eric Levengood 173

Andy Raber 173

Dana Counts 180

Troy Green 182

Tony Zizes 183

Adam Anderson 190

SUNDAY SKINS: $50 each.

Mitch Levengood had a birdie at #1 and #11.

Eric Crone eagled #2.

Paul Gordon birdie at #5.

Aaron Shanklin birdie on #9.

Eric Williams birdie on #16.