The final round of the 2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur Championship was played Sunday at Zoar Golf Club. First round leader Eric Crone (above) backed up his 10-under par opening round of 62 with a 70 to claim the Champions crystal to win by nine shots. Mitch Levengood was next at 141. Tim Hepner was third at 142 and John Perkowski’s even par 144 was fourth.
The Second Flight title was claimed by Eric Williams (above). His 156 was two better than Aaron Shanklin. Mark Schneider was next at 159 and Paul Gordon was fourth at 160.
The Third Flight was won by Mitchell Burcher at 158 (above). Second place was claimed by Tom Abrahamson at 160 strokes. Art Wright was third at 169 and Vince Amicone finished in the money at 170.
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur Championship
Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio
Sat – Sun, October 7 – 8, 2017
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:
Eric Crone 132 $200 GC
Mitch Levengood 141 $100 GC
Tim Hepner 142 $60 GC
John Perkowski 144 $40 GC
Caine Bricker 147
Wes Gilland 149
Matt Gasser 156
Jim McFadden 157
Bill Mooney159
Second Flight:
Eric Williams 156
Aaron Shanklin 157
Mark Schneider 159
Paul Gordon 160
Randy Gonter 162
John McFadden 162
Timthomason 167
Sam Gergley DQ
Third Flight:
Mitchell Burcher 158
TomAbrahamson 160
Art Wright 169
Vince Amicone 170
Jason Karlowicz 172
Eric Levengood 173
Andy Raber 173
Dana Counts 180
Troy Green 182
Tony Zizes 183
Adam Anderson 190
SUNDAY SKINS: $50 each.
Mitch Levengood had a birdie at #1 and #11.
Eric Crone eagled #2.
Paul Gordon birdie at #5.
Aaron Shanklin birdie on #9.
Eric Williams birdie on #16.
No Comment