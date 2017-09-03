Independent Tournaments

FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Turkeyfoot Championship

Charlie Mozingo - Aaron Crewse 2017 Turkeyfoot Champ

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf LinksAaron Crewse made a Sunday comeback while Jim Cea ran away to a Senior victory in the two-day, 36-hole 2017 Turkeyfoot Championship at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links in Akron this Labor Day Weekend.

In the Championship Division, Crewse (pictured angelically above right, with Turkeyfoot’s Charlie Mozingo) posted a Sunday 72 to go with his first round 76, and it was good enough to give him a one shot victory over Cory Hull and Shayne Bishop.

Jim Cea 2017 Senior Turkeyfoot Champion with Charlie Mozingo

In the Senior Division, Jim Cea (above right with Charlie) posted a pair of 73s to win by three shots over Jeff Dean, who shot an even par 71 to roar into second place in Sunday’s finale.

Top scores, skins for both days, and scoreboard photos of overall finishes below…

 
Turkeyfoot Lake Golf LinksFINAL RESULTS:
2017 Turkeyfoot Championship
Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links, Akron
September 2 – 3, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION: Top Scores

1st Aaron Crewse 76 – 72 = 148 $550.00
T2 Cory Hull 73 – 76 = 149 $375.00
T2 Shayne Bishop 75 – 74 = 149 $275.00
4th Howard Clendenin 74 – 76 = 150 $200.00
5th Shaun Kloetzer 70 – 81 = 151 $145.00
6th David Trier 77 – 77 = 154 $100.00

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION SKINS:

SATURDAY: $76 ea
Monter #3, #15
Crewse #11
Flora #13
Marr #16
K. Hull #17

SUNDAY: $67 ea
Cutlip #2
Phifer #8
Roberts #9
Marr #11
Carney #12
Simpson #15
Todd #17

2017 Turkeyfoot CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION results

SENIOR DIVISION: Top Scores

1st Jim Cea 73 – 73 = 146 $285.00
2nd Jeff Dean 78 – 71 = 149 $175.00
3rd Fred Miller 76 – 75 = 151 $100.00
4th Bruce Dean 79 – 74 = 153 $75.00

SENIOR DIVISION SKINS:

SATURDAY: $20 ea
Sonnedecker #1
Yaich #4
Szwast #7
Woody #8
Hedrick #9, #14
Nemeth #10
Cea #12
Martin #17

SUNDAY: $30 ea
J. Dean #2, #17
Miller #8
Martin #9
Sonedecker #10
Stack #14

2017 Turkeyfoot SENIOR DIVISION results

