The rain-out from yesterday made Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville play long and difficult for Sunday’s 18 hole Course Championship and Cleveland Amateur Qualifer. That lead to higher scores than normal.

In the end, Ryan Stefanski shot 3-over par 74 to make him a three-time champion of the event. But Stefanski’s no birdie round needed a bit of help from other players for him to win the title.

Andrew Grayson posted 75, but it came about with a triple bogey at the last.

Mark Foss was 1-under par through 13 holes, but went 6-over par in the last five hole to finish with a 76.

Of the non-exempt players, all that shot a score of 82 or better qualified to play in the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki Golf Course in Willoughby Hills on August 11, 12, 13.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Sleepy Hollow Course Championship

and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Ryan Stefanski* 74 $200

Andrew Grayson* 75 $150

Jason Jendre* 76 $30

Andrew Jendre* 76 $30

Jim Schaefer 76 $30

George Smiltins 76 $30

Mark Foss* 76 $30

Robert Schustrich* 77

Andrew Bailey 78

Sam Swenton 79

Allen Freeman * 80

Chris Eggleton 80

Chris Davis 81

Jeff Sawitke 81

Ward Crane 81

Paul Woznicki 82

Jeffrey Barbas 82

Darren Phipps 82

CUT for Cleveland Amateur Qualifier —

Bobby Harmon 83

Tim Hinchliffe 83

Nathan Kreutzer 84

Shawn Deppe 84

Joe LeSueur 84

Bill Schaefer 85

Michael Richey 85

John Jayme 86

Scott Heran 86

Joe DiDonato* 86

Ryan Malkus 86

Joe Denk 88

Ryan O. Steigmeier 89

George Chase Jr. 89

Drew Lyon 90

Mark Ciccarello 91

Ransom Lane 96

Joe Czarny 97

Ryan Hostetler NC

*exempt from qualifying