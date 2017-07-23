The rain-out from yesterday made Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville play long and difficult for Sunday’s 18 hole Course Championship and Cleveland Amateur Qualifer. That lead to higher scores than normal.
In the end, Ryan Stefanski shot 3-over par 74 to make him a three-time champion of the event. But Stefanski’s no birdie round needed a bit of help from other players for him to win the title.
Andrew Grayson posted 75, but it came about with a triple bogey at the last.
Mark Foss was 1-under par through 13 holes, but went 6-over par in the last five hole to finish with a 76.
Of the non-exempt players, all that shot a score of 82 or better qualified to play in the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki Golf Course in Willoughby Hills on August 11, 12, 13.
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Sleepy Hollow Course Championship
and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier
Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Ryan Stefanski* 74 $200
Andrew Grayson* 75 $150
Jason Jendre* 76 $30
Andrew Jendre* 76 $30
Jim Schaefer 76 $30
George Smiltins 76 $30
Mark Foss* 76 $30
Robert Schustrich* 77
Andrew Bailey 78
Sam Swenton 79
Allen Freeman * 80
Chris Eggleton 80
Chris Davis 81
Jeff Sawitke 81
Ward Crane 81
Paul Woznicki 82
Jeffrey Barbas 82
Darren Phipps 82
CUT for Cleveland Amateur Qualifier —
Bobby Harmon 83
Tim Hinchliffe 83
Nathan Kreutzer 84
Shawn Deppe 84
Joe LeSueur 84
Bill Schaefer 85
Michael Richey 85
John Jayme 86
Scott Heran 86
Joe DiDonato* 86
Ryan Malkus 86
Joe Denk 88
Ryan O. Steigmeier 89
George Chase Jr. 89
Drew Lyon 90
Mark Ciccarello 91
Ransom Lane 96
Joe Czarny 97
Ryan Hostetler NC
*exempt from qualifying
No Comment