With excellent course conditions and beautiful weather, two players started the day tied for first place in the 2017 Shawnee Hills Course Championship
AJ Borisa and Kyle Jacob both posted scores of 68 on Saturday. While Sunday proved to be a little tougher for both players, AJ was able to grind out an even par 144 finish to take the title.
Drake Tobias came close to catching AJ, posting rounds of 72-73 for a 145 total and solo second place finish.
Jack Garswood and Patrick Shultz each posted a two day total of 146 and shared third place.
Jacob finish alone in fifth place after a Sunday 79.
All players who shot a score of 151 or better will be heading to Manakiki Golf Course for the 2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship on August 11-13.
FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Shawnee Hills Course Championship
and Cleveland Amateur Championship Qualifier
Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford Hts Ohio
July 15 – 16, 2017
Borisa, A.J. 68 – 76 = 144
Tobias, Drake 72 – 73 = 145
Garswood, Jack* 73 – 73 = 146
Schultz, Patrick 74 – 72 = 146
Jacob, Kyle 68 – 79 = 147
Poe, Brian 72 – 75 = 147
Wood, Jamison 77 – 71 = 148
Scott, Chinnawatt 76 – 73 = 149
Briggs, Tony 74 – 76 = 150
Blackburn, Joe 77 – 74 = 151
Borlin, Mark 78 – 73 = 151
Feith, Taylor 78 – 73 = 151
Ribelli, Joe 78 – 73 = 151
Did Not Qualify for Cleveland Amateur:
Wonkovich, Eric 75 – 77 = 152
Blomstrom III, John 77 – 76 = 153
Mosteller, Alex 74 – 80 = 154
Moomaw, Greg 77 – 77 = 154
Predovic, Dan 78 – 76 = 154
DeCaro, Tony 80 – 74 = 154
Greve, Chris 76 – 79 = 155
DeCaro, Thomas 80 – 75 = 155
Duffy, Kevin 79 – 78 = 157
Mitchell, Shorne 80 – 77 = 157
Kukoleck, Brian 74 – 84 = 158
Beltavski, Mark 79 – 80 = 159
Egan, Jack 80 – 79 = 159
Kaminski, Seth 80 – 79 = 159
Hochschwen, Michael 80 – 81 = 161
Miller, Brian 86 – 75 = 161
English, Will 80 – 83 = 163
O’Boyle, Tom 83 – 80 = 163
Duffy, Mathew 84 – 79 = 163
Foschia, Nick 81 – 83 = 164
Ritter, Kyle 84 – 80 = 164
Michal, Matt 91 – 73 = 164
Shetti, Abhijit 81 – 84 = 165
Beauregard, Neil 83 – 82 = 165
Zgrabik, Andrew 83 – 84 = 167
Kang, Matt 87 – 80 = 167
Terry, Daniel 83 – 85 = 168
Noguez, Emilio 82 – 89 = 171
Mooney, Bill 89 – 83 = 172
Kieres, Rob 86 – 87 = 173
Carson, Steve 92 – 84 = 176
Budner, Jared 93 – 83 = 176
Costello, Kevin 97 – DNS = WD
Barber, Doug* WD
