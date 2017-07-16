With excellent course conditions and beautiful weather, two players started the day tied for first place in the 2017 Shawnee Hills Course Championship

AJ Borisa and Kyle Jacob both posted scores of 68 on Saturday. While Sunday proved to be a little tougher for both players, AJ was able to grind out an even par 144 finish to take the title.

Drake Tobias came close to catching AJ, posting rounds of 72-73 for a 145 total and solo second place finish.

Jack Garswood and Patrick Shultz each posted a two day total of 146 and shared third place.

Jacob finish alone in fifth place after a Sunday 79.

All players who shot a score of 151 or better will be heading to Manakiki Golf Course for the 2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship on August 11-13.



FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Shawnee Hills Course Championship

and Cleveland Amateur Championship Qualifier

Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford Hts Ohio

July 15 – 16, 2017

Borisa, A.J. 68 – 76 = 144

Tobias, Drake 72 – 73 = 145

Garswood, Jack* 73 – 73 = 146

Schultz, Patrick 74 – 72 = 146

Jacob, Kyle 68 – 79 = 147

Poe, Brian 72 – 75 = 147

Wood, Jamison 77 – 71 = 148

Scott, Chinnawatt 76 – 73 = 149

Briggs, Tony 74 – 76 = 150

Blackburn, Joe 77 – 74 = 151

Borlin, Mark 78 – 73 = 151

Feith, Taylor 78 – 73 = 151

Ribelli, Joe 78 – 73 = 151

Did Not Qualify for Cleveland Amateur:

Wonkovich, Eric 75 – 77 = 152

Blomstrom III, John 77 – 76 = 153

Mosteller, Alex 74 – 80 = 154

Moomaw, Greg 77 – 77 = 154

Predovic, Dan 78 – 76 = 154

DeCaro, Tony 80 – 74 = 154

Greve, Chris 76 – 79 = 155

DeCaro, Thomas 80 – 75 = 155

Duffy, Kevin 79 – 78 = 157

Mitchell, Shorne 80 – 77 = 157

Kukoleck, Brian 74 – 84 = 158

Beltavski, Mark 79 – 80 = 159

Egan, Jack 80 – 79 = 159

Kaminski, Seth 80 – 79 = 159

Hochschwen, Michael 80 – 81 = 161

Miller, Brian 86 – 75 = 161

English, Will 80 – 83 = 163

O’Boyle, Tom 83 – 80 = 163

Duffy, Mathew 84 – 79 = 163

Foschia, Nick 81 – 83 = 164

Ritter, Kyle 84 – 80 = 164

Michal, Matt 91 – 73 = 164

Shetti, Abhijit 81 – 84 = 165

Beauregard, Neil 83 – 82 = 165

Zgrabik, Andrew 83 – 84 = 167

Kang, Matt 87 – 80 = 167

Terry, Daniel 83 – 85 = 168

Noguez, Emilio 82 – 89 = 171

Mooney, Bill 89 – 83 = 172

Kieres, Rob 86 – 87 = 173

Carson, Steve 92 – 84 = 176

Budner, Jared 93 – 83 = 176

Costello, Kevin 97 – DNS = WD

Barber, Doug* WD