Rob Schustrich of Wyndham posted a solid 2-under par 69 at a windy Good Park Golf Course in Akron on Saturday to win the 2017 Senior Summit County Amateur Championship.

After a first round 1-over par 73 on Friday at Barberton Brookside Golf Club, Schustrich’s strong Saturday left him as the only player under par in the tournament. He claimed a two-shot victory over Kurt Peterson of Massillon (pictured below). Tom Laubacher and Tom Seever tied for third place another two shots back at 146.

In the Super Senior Division for players ages 60-69, Ken Krupa and Jeff Luken each shot 148 to tie for the top spot.

In the Super Super Senior Division for players age 70+, George Bingman shot a pair of 76s to eclipse Barry Terjesen by two strokes.

For the second day in a row, a HOLE IN ONE earned a skin. T3rd place finisher Tom Seever (pictured above) aced the windswept 13th hole on the fly, touching down in the bottom of the cup from 157 yards without making a ball mark. On Friday at Barberton Brookside, Chris Helaney made an ace on the 131-yard seventh.

Gift Certificate payouts for the tournament are distributed by Age Division, as posted below. Amounts will be available at Foxy Golf in Akron by the end of next week.

Thanks to Larry Zimmerman, Tim Davis and Doug Fleming for all of their work on the event!



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Senior Summit County Amateur Championship

Barberton Brookside Golf Club, Fri Aug 18

Good Park Golf Course, Akron, Sat Aug 19



OVERALL RESULTS:

Results will be re-posted on Sunday evening. Some errors were found in the scoring spreadsheet and the Committee wants to recheck every scorecard against the spreadsheet before finalizing payouts…



SATURDAY SKINS: $373 ea

Chris Minear – Birdie Hole #10

Allen Freeman – Birdie Hole #11

Tom Seever – HOLE-IN-ONE Hole #13



SENIOR DIVISION RESULTS Age 50-59:

Results will be re-posted on Sunday evening.



SUPER SENIOR DIVISION RESULTS Age 60-69:

Results will be re-posted on Sunday evening.



SUPER SUPER SENIOR DIVISION Age 70+:

BINGMAN, GEORGE 76 – 76 = 152 $250.00

TERJESEN, BARRY 78 – 76 = 154 $200.00

RICHETTO, MIKE 81 – 75 = 156 $150.00

HEDRICK, JOE 81 – 79 = 160

KRIAK, DAVE 82 – 82 = 164

BANIA, DAN 89 – 76 = 165

SZWAST, TERRY 82 – 85 = 167

KONVOLINKA, DAN 86 – 81 = 167

HARRIS, RAY 89 – 84 = 173

TARTER SR, JIM 79 – NC = NC