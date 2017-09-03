FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Gatorade Collegiate

Matt DelRosso, Bobby Haponowitz and Wooster's Colin O'Hern were co-medalists in the 2017 Gatorade Collegiate at Zoar GC.

The final round of the 2017 Gatorade Collegiate was played Sunday afternoon at Zoar Golf Club just north of Dover, Ohio.

Allegheney (Pa.) emerged as the champion for the second time in three years as they backed up Saturday’s score of 291 with a 297 to post a 588.

Lynchburg (Va.) finished in second place ten shots off of the pace.

There were three individuals tied for medalist honors at 144: Wooster’s Colin O’Hern and Allegheny’s Matt DelRosso and Bobby Haponowitz all finished the two day tournament at even par.

TEAM RESULTS:

Allegheny College 291 297 588

Lynchburg College 297 301 598

Wooster, College of 292 310 602

Miami University Hamilton 303 303 606

Mount Union 306 301 607

Heidelberg Univ. 302 306 608

Capital University 306 305 611

Adrian College 324 300 624

Baldwin Wallace University 318 314 632

Hiram College 335 332 667