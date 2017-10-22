High school golfers from Northeast Ohio teams made some significant achievements in the 2017 Ohio High School Athletic Association State Tournaments in Columbus over the last two weekends.

A quick run-down of the region’s results from the three OHSAA Boys Divisions and two Girls Divisions in 2017:

Green’s Maxwell Moldovan captured medalist honors in the Boys Division I state tournament and Cade Breitenstine finished T11th to help Green finished in third place as a team. Cole Christman finished T15 and Cade Kreps T20 to help Boardman finish in 5th place. The team from University School came in at 7th, and Brunswick 10th. Individually, Hudson’s Ben Basta finished T20.

Jennifer Wang of Solon shot even-par 70-70=140 at OSU’s Gray Course to finish second overall individually in the Division I Girls Championship. Jessica Hahn from Canton GlenOak finished T6 at 5-over par. As teams, North Canton Hoover finished 6th, while Hathaway Brown finished 9th, Solon 10th, Magnificat 11th, and Dover 12th.

Charlie Toman set a state scoring record at NorthStar Golf Club, shooting 66-71=137 to earn Division II Boys medalist honors while the Notre Dame Cathedral Latin team finished state runner-up. NDCL’s Arya Achar (T14) and Daniel Milo (18th) helped greatly in that cause with Top-20 finishes. NEOH teams Youngstown Ursuline finished 10th and Poland Seminary 12th.

The Independence Girls Team won their state championship by a tidy 11-shot margin, led by Sophia Trombetta who finished T2 and Lyndsay Blum at T8 in the medalist race. The Laurel girls team from Shaker Heights finished in 4th place, led by Jami Morris who finished 6th individually and Haley Thierry in T16.

Gilmour Academy played some great team golf to finish runner-up in the 2017 Division III State Tournament, as Tucker Morris finished 4th and Ben Foltz finished T10. Individually, Jared Wilson of Columbiana (pictured left) shot 3-under par over 36-holes at OSU Scarlet to capture medalist honors for Division III. Connor Stevens finished 3rd individually to help his Brookfield team to a 5th place finish, while Canton Central Catholic finished 9th.



Congratulations to all of these 2017 high school stars and state competition teams!