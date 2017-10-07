2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur: Rd1 Scores, Rd2 Times

The first round of the Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur was played Saturday morning under nearly perfect conditions. Eric Crone (Dover) posted a stellar 62 to sit atop the leaderboard after all scsores were posted.

Tim Hepner (Dover) was second with a 69 and Mitch Levengood (New Philadelphia) had a 71.

Those three are the leaders of the first flight and were the only scores under par.

Randy Gonter and Mark Schneider had 79 to lead the second division after day one. Tim Thomason and Tim Arnold are next at 80.

The Third flight leaders are Tom Abrahamson, Art Wright, and Mitchell Burcher with 83 strokes.

There were 3 skins won on Saturday: a birdie on #5 and #6, and an eagle on #7 paid $100 each.



ROUND 1 RESULTS:

2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio

Saturday, October 7, 2017

1st Flight

62 Eric Crone

69 Tim Hepner

71 Mitch Levengood

73 Wes Gilland, John Perkowski

74 Matt Edwards, Caine Bricker

77 Matt Gasser

78 Jim McFadden, Bill Mooney

2nd Flight

79 Randy Gonter, Mark Schneider

80 Tim Thomason, Tim Arnold

81 Sam Gergley, John McFadden, Eric Williams

82 Aaron Shanklin, Paul Gordon

3rd Flight

83 Tom Abrahamson, Art Wright, Mitchell Burcher

86 Jason Karlowicz

87 Dana Counts

88 Vince Amicone, Eric Levengood

90 Andy Raber

94 Troy Green

95 Tony Zizes, Adam Anderson



Round 2 Tee Times, Sunday, Oct 8th

10:00 Andy Raber, Adam Anderson, Dana Counts

10:09 Tony Zizes, Troy Green, Jason Karlowicz

10:18 Vince Amicone, Eric Levengood, Paul Gordon

10:27 Art Wright, Tom Abrahamson, Mitchell Burcher

10:36 Sam Gergley, Tim Arnold, Eric Williams

10:45 Aaron Shanklin, Jim McFadden, John McFadden

10: 55 Randy Gonter, Mark Schneider, Tim Thomason

11:05 Caine Bricker, Matt Gasser, Bill Mooney

11:15 Wes Gilland, John Perkowski, Matt Edwads

11:25 Eric Crone, Tim Hepner, Mitch Levengood