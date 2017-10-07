2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur: Rd1 Scores, Rd2 Times

The first round of the Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur was played Saturday morning under nearly perfect conditions. Eric Crone (Dover) posted a stellar 62 to sit atop the leaderboard after all scsores were posted.
Tim Hepner (Dover) was second with a 69 and Mitch Levengood (New Philadelphia) had a 71.
Those three are the leaders of the first flight and were the only scores under par.
Randy Gonter and Mark Schneider had 79 to lead the second division after day one. Tim Thomason and Tim Arnold are next at 80.
The Third flight leaders are Tom Abrahamson, Art Wright, and Mitchell Burcher with 83 strokes.
There were 3 skins won on Saturday: a birdie on #5 and #6, and an eagle on #7 paid $100 each.
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur
Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio
Saturday, October 7, 2017
1st Flight
62 Eric Crone
69 Tim Hepner
71 Mitch Levengood
73 Wes Gilland, John Perkowski
74 Matt Edwards, Caine Bricker
77 Matt Gasser
78 Jim McFadden, Bill Mooney
2nd Flight
79 Randy Gonter, Mark Schneider
80 Tim Thomason, Tim Arnold
81 Sam Gergley, John McFadden, Eric Williams
82 Aaron Shanklin, Paul Gordon
3rd Flight
83 Tom Abrahamson, Art Wright, Mitchell Burcher
86 Jason Karlowicz
87 Dana Counts
88 Vince Amicone, Eric Levengood
90 Andy Raber
94 Troy Green
95 Tony Zizes, Adam Anderson
2017 Yuengling Tuscarawas County Amateur
Round 2 Tee Times, Sunday, Oct 8th
10:00 Andy Raber, Adam Anderson, Dana Counts
10:09 Tony Zizes, Troy Green, Jason Karlowicz
10:18 Vince Amicone, Eric Levengood, Paul Gordon
10:27 Art Wright, Tom Abrahamson, Mitchell Burcher
10:36 Sam Gergley, Tim Arnold, Eric Williams
10:45 Aaron Shanklin, Jim McFadden, John McFadden
10: 55 Randy Gonter, Mark Schneider, Tim Thomason
11:05 Caine Bricker, Matt Gasser, Bill Mooney
11:15 Wes Gilland, John Perkowski, Matt Edwads
11:25 Eric Crone, Tim Hepner, Mitch Levengood
