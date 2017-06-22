2017 Fox Den Big Skins Game: Week 9 Results

2017 FOX DEN WEDNESDAY BIG SKINS GAME

Fox Den Golf Course, Stow, Ohio

Wednesday, June 21, 2017



FIRST NINE SKINS: $26 each

Dean Martin: Hole 10 birdie 3

Kenny Chuparkoff: Hole 11 birdie 4

Kenny Chuparkoff: Hole 14 birdie 4

Taylor Rising: Hole 15 birdie 3

Brad Hotchkiss: Hole 16 birdie 3

Taylor Rising: Hole 18 birdie 3

SECOND NINE SKINS: $93 each

Tommy Miano: Hole 2 birdie 3

Matt Hilton: Hole 3 birdie 2

Chris Letson: Hole 4 birdie 3



The Fox Den Wednesday Big Skins Game is a weekly series in Stow featuring two different skins events every Wednesday afternoon: the First Nine $20 Big Skins Game has tee times between 2:30p – 3:00p; and the larger field Second Nine $20 Big Skins Game (run separately but in conjunction with a scratch league) offers tee times between 5:00p – 6:00p. No pre-registration is required; simply check in at the pro shop for one or both nines and you will be grouped with other players…