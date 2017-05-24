2017 CMG Player of the Year Update After Big Met

Brian Polick extended his lead in the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Player of the Year race with a T1 at the Big Met 2-Player Scramble/BB with his partner Jack Garswood.

Polick’s 71 points through the first three events is the most since the Player of the Year standings were started in 2012.

Jason Jendre remained in second place with 58 points after finishing tied for fourth at Big Met with his partner Andrew Jendre.

Garswood moved up three spots and now sits in third place with 41 points.

The Senior Division is lead by Allen Freeman with 33 points, closely followed by Andrew Jendre with 30.

2017 CMG PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS THROUGH BIG MET

1 Brian Polick 71

2 Jason Jendre 58

3 Jack Garswood 41

4 Matt Paterini 36

5 Allen Freeman 33

6 Andrew Jendre 30

T7 Scott Saari 28

T7 Taylor Rising 28

9 Dave Stover 24

T10 Dan Predovic 20

T10 Joe Blackburn 20

T12 Paul LaGrotteria 18

T12 Ty Kovach 18

T12 David Trier 18

T12 Dean Cutlip 18

16 Paul Prince 16

T17 Tom Laubacher 15

T17 Larry Lahnan 15

T17 Fred Miller 15

T20 Robert Schustrich 13

T20 Chris Okeson 13

T20 David Sotka 13

T20 Niko Anagnost 13

T24 Tim Boardman 12

T24 Greg Sowa 12

T25 John Prince 6

T25 Mike Cawley 6

T25 Kevin Burns 6

T25 Ryan Augustitus 6

T25 Jeff Deal 6

T25 Ben Stover 6

SENIOR DIVISION CMG POY STANDINGS

1 Allen Freeman 33

2 Andrew Jendre 30

3 Scott Saari 28

4 David Stover 24

5 Paul LaGrotteria 18

T6 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T6 Larry Lahnan 15

T6 Fred Miller 15