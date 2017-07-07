2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 13 Results

2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME

WEEK 13 RESULTS

Fowlers Mill Golf Course, Chesterland

Thursday, July 6th, 2017

WEEK 13 SKINS: $84.33 each

Dan Predovic #2 birdie 3

Mike Hughes #8 eagle 3

Joey Didonato #9 birdie 3

PIN SHOTS:

Ryan Stefanski #3 $44 Mulligan’s Pin

Joey Didonato #7 $33

2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 13

PLAYER TOTAL Skins Skins $ Pins Pins $ Steve Blackburn Jr $881.17 6 $755.17 3 $126.00 Ryan Stefanski $477.16 6 $433.16 1 $44.00 Mark Foss $444.66 2 $191.66 6 $253.00 Bill Speirs $421.67 3 $421.67 0 $0.00 Joey DiDonato $223.99 2 $160.99 2 $63.00 Brian Polick $192.17 2 $157.17 1 $35.00 Dave Sotka $149.00 1 $69.00 1 $80.00 Mike Hughes $114.33 1 $84.33 1 $30.00 Dan Predovic $84.33 1 $84.33 0 $0.00 Mike Angie $84.00 0 $0.00 2 $84.00 Mike Dota $80.50 1 $80.50 0 $0.00 Matt Frey $57.50 1 $57.50 0 $0.00 Steve Blackburn Sr $57.50 1 $57.50 0 $0.00 Joe Ribbeli $48.00 0 $0.00 1 $48.00 Jack Garswood $42.00 0 $0.00 1 $42.00 Brian Perkins $40.00 0 $0.00 1 $40.00 Erron Gomez $36.00 0 $0.00 1 $36.00 Sam Corabi $36.00 0 $0.00 1 $36.00



The Greater Cleveland Skins Game is a weekly 9-hole skins and pins event series held at different golf courses throughout the Cleveland area from April through October. For complete series details see the 2017 GCSG Preview.