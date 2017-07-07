2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 13 Results

2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME
WEEK 13 RESULTS
Fowlers Mill Golf Course, Chesterland
Thursday, July 6th, 2017
WEEK 13 SKINS: $84.33 each
Dan Predovic #2 birdie 3
Mike Hughes #8 eagle 3
Joey Didonato #9 birdie 3
PIN SHOTS:
Ryan Stefanski #3 $44 Mulligan’s Pin
Joey Didonato #7 $33
2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 13
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|Skins
|Skins $
|Pins
|Pins $
|Steve Blackburn Jr
|$881.17
|6
|$755.17
|3
|$126.00
|Ryan Stefanski
|$477.16
|6
|$433.16
|1
|$44.00
|Mark Foss
|$444.66
|2
|$191.66
|6
|$253.00
|Bill Speirs
|$421.67
|3
|$421.67
|0
|$0.00
|Joey DiDonato
|$223.99
|2
|$160.99
|2
|$63.00
|Brian Polick
|$192.17
|2
|$157.17
|1
|$35.00
|Dave Sotka
|$149.00
|1
|$69.00
|1
|$80.00
|Mike Hughes
|$114.33
|1
|$84.33
|1
|$30.00
|Dan Predovic
|$84.33
|1
|$84.33
|0
|$0.00
|Mike Angie
|$84.00
|0
|$0.00
|2
|$84.00
|Mike Dota
|$80.50
|1
|$80.50
|0
|$0.00
|Matt Frey
|$57.50
|1
|$57.50
|0
|$0.00
|Steve Blackburn Sr
|$57.50
|1
|$57.50
|0
|$0.00
|Joe Ribbeli
|$48.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$48.00
|Jack Garswood
|$42.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$42.00
|Brian Perkins
|$40.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$40.00
|Erron Gomez
|$36.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$36.00
|Sam Corabi
|$36.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$36.00
The Greater Cleveland Skins Game is a weekly 9-hole skins and pins event series held at different golf courses throughout the Cleveland area from April through October. For complete series details see the 2017 GCSG Preview.
