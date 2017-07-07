Greater Cleveland Skins Game

2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 13 Results

2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME
WEEK 13 RESULTS
Fowlers Mill Golf Course, Chesterland
Thursday, July 6th, 2017

WEEK 13 SKINS: $84.33 each
Dan Predovic #2 birdie 3
Mike Hughes #8 eagle 3
Joey Didonato #9 birdie 3

PIN SHOTS:
Ryan Stefanski #3 $44 Mulligan’s Pin
Joey Didonato #7 $33

2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 13

PLAYERTOTALSkinsSkins $PinsPins $
Steve Blackburn Jr$881.176$755.173$126.00
Ryan Stefanski$477.166$433.161$44.00
Mark Foss$444.662$191.666$253.00
Bill Speirs$421.673$421.670$0.00
Joey DiDonato$223.992$160.992$63.00
Brian Polick$192.172$157.171$35.00
Dave Sotka$149.001$69.001$80.00
Mike Hughes$114.331$84.331$30.00
Dan Predovic$84.331$84.330$0.00
Mike Angie$84.000$0.002$84.00
Mike Dota$80.501$80.500$0.00
Matt Frey$57.501$57.500$0.00
Steve Blackburn Sr$57.501$57.500$0.00
Joe Ribbeli$48.000$0.001$48.00
Jack Garswood$42.000$0.001$42.00
Brian Perkins$40.000$0.001$40.00
Erron Gomez$36.000$0.001$36.00
Sam Corabi$36.000$0.001$36.00

 
The Greater Cleveland Skins Game is a weekly 9-hole skins and pins event series held at different golf courses throughout the Cleveland area from April through October. For complete series details see the 2017 GCSG Preview.

