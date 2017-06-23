2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 11 Results

WEEK 11 RESULTS:

2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game

Chardon Lakes Golf Course, Chardon

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Skins:

Ryan Stefanski – #12 and #15 for $138

Dave Sotka – #13 for $69

Bill Speirs – #14 for $69

Pin Shots:

Erron Gomez #11 for $36

Mark Foss – #14 for $48 (Mulligan’s Pin Shot)

2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game Leaderboard thru Week 11

PLAYER TOTAL Skins Skins $ Pins Pins $ Steve Blackburn Jr $823.67 5 $697.67 3 $126.00 Bill Speirs $421.67 3 $421.67 0 $0.00 Mark Foss $404.66 2 $191.66 5 $213.00 Ryan Stefanski $375.66 5 $375.66 0 $0.00 Brian Polick $192.17 2 $157.17 1 $35.00 Dave Sotka $149.00 1 $69.00 1 $80.00 Mike Angie $84.00 0 $0.00 2 $84.00 Mike Dota $80.50 1 $80.50 0 $0.00 Joey DiDonato $76.66 1 $76.66 0 $0.00 Joe Ribbeli $48.00 0 $0.00 1 $48.00 Jack Garswood $42.00 0 $0.00 1 $42.00 Brian Perkins $40.00 0 $0.00 1 $40.00 Erron Gomez $36.00 0 $0.00 1 $36.00 Sam Corabi $36.00 0 $0.00 1 $36.00 Mike Hughes $30.00 0 $0.00 1 $30.00



The Greater Cleveland Skins Game is a weekly 9-hole skins and pins event series held at different golf courses throughout the Cleveland area from April through October. For complete series details see the 2017 GCSG Preview.