2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 11 Results

WEEK 11 RESULTS:
2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game
Chardon Lakes Golf Course, Chardon
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Skins:
Ryan Stefanski – #12 and #15 for $138
Dave Sotka – #13 for $69
Bill Speirs – #14 for $69

Pin Shots:
Erron Gomez #11 for $36
Mark Foss – #14 for $48 (Mulligan’s Pin Shot)

2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game Leaderboard thru Week 11

PLAYERTOTALSkinsSkins $PinsPins $
Steve Blackburn Jr$823.675$697.673$126.00
Bill Speirs$421.673$421.670$0.00
Mark Foss$404.662$191.665$213.00
Ryan Stefanski$375.665$375.660$0.00
Brian Polick$192.172$157.171$35.00
Dave Sotka$149.001$69.001$80.00
Mike Angie$84.000$0.002$84.00
Mike Dota$80.501$80.500$0.00
Joey DiDonato$76.661$76.660$0.00
Joe Ribbeli$48.000$0.001$48.00
Jack Garswood$42.000$0.001$42.00
Brian Perkins$40.000$0.001$40.00
Erron Gomez$36.000$0.001$36.00
Sam Corabi$36.000$0.001$36.00
Mike Hughes$30.000$0.001$30.00

 
The Greater Cleveland Skins Game is a weekly 9-hole skins and pins event series held at different golf courses throughout the Cleveland area from April through October. For complete series details see the 2017 GCSG Preview.

