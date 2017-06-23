2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 11 Results

WEEK 11 RESULTS:
2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game
Chardon Lakes Golf Course, Chardon
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Skins:
Ryan Stefanski – #12 and #15 for $138
Dave Sotka – #13 for $69
Bill Speirs – #14 for $69
Pin Shots:
Erron Gomez #11 for $36
Mark Foss – #14 for $48 (Mulligan’s Pin Shot)
2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game Leaderboard thru Week 11
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|Skins
|Skins $
|Pins
|Pins $
|Steve Blackburn Jr
|$823.67
|5
|$697.67
|3
|$126.00
|Bill Speirs
|$421.67
|3
|$421.67
|0
|$0.00
|Mark Foss
|$404.66
|2
|$191.66
|5
|$213.00
|Ryan Stefanski
|$375.66
|5
|$375.66
|0
|$0.00
|Brian Polick
|$192.17
|2
|$157.17
|1
|$35.00
|Dave Sotka
|$149.00
|1
|$69.00
|1
|$80.00
|Mike Angie
|$84.00
|0
|$0.00
|2
|$84.00
|Mike Dota
|$80.50
|1
|$80.50
|0
|$0.00
|Joey DiDonato
|$76.66
|1
|$76.66
|0
|$0.00
|Joe Ribbeli
|$48.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$48.00
|Jack Garswood
|$42.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$42.00
|Brian Perkins
|$40.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$40.00
|Erron Gomez
|$36.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$36.00
|Sam Corabi
|$36.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$36.00
|Mike Hughes
|$30.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$30.00
The Greater Cleveland Skins Game is a weekly 9-hole skins and pins event series held at different golf courses throughout the Cleveland area from April through October. For complete series details see the 2017 GCSG Preview.
