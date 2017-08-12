2017 Cleveland Amateur: Rd1 Scores, Rd2 Starting Times

After a rain-out on Friday that shortened the event to 36 holes, the first round of the 2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship ended with a three-way tie at the top.

Andrew Bailey, Jimmy Wild and A.J. Borisa all posted a 3-under par 69, and will play together in Sunday’s final round.

Another shot back is Matt McAdoo at 2-under par, with Brian Jugulion at 1-under 71. Aaron Crooks and Ryan Stefanski sit at even par.

38 players made the cut for Sunday’s finish; starting times posted below the Round 1 results…





ROUND 1 RESULTS:

2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship

Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills Ohio

Saturday, Aug 12, 2017

Andrew Bailey 69

Jimmy Wild 69

A.J. Borisa 69

Matthew McAdoo 70

Brian Jugulion 71

Aaron Crooks 72

Ryan Stefanski 72

Andrew Jendre 73

Justin Roth 73

Joe Puch 73

Charles Milo 74

Bryan Yeo 74

Howard Clendenin 74

Doug Barber 75

Eric Wonkovich 75

John Young 75

Steve Blackburn Jr. 75

David Sotka 75

Tim Moore 76

Darren Phipps 76

Thomas Wittaker 76

Jason Jendre 76

Steve Blackburn Sr. 77

Phillip Bojc 77

Ronald Ritner 77

Chandler Walnch 77

Jamison Wood 77

Andrew Grayson 77

Nikko Anagnost 77

Joe Blackburn 78

Tony Briggs 78

George Smiltins 78

Josh Blaustein 79

Phil Latsko 79

Jeff Sawitke 79

Sam Swenton 79

Paul Woznicki 79

Chris Eggleton 79

MISSED CUT:

Chris Davis 80

Jack Garswood 80

Brandon Nixon 80

John Shnur 80

Drake Tobias 80

Bill Speirs 80

Scott Chinnawatt 81

Kyle Jacob 81

Chris Okeson 81

Brian Poe 81

Dave Stover 81

Mark Foss 82

Andrew Johnson 83

Mike Witmer 83

Tom O’Boyle 83

Ian Anderson 84

Jeff Deal 84

Matt Frey 84

Larry Kerns 84

John Niedzialek 84

Ward Crane 86

Benjamin Meola 86

Joe Didonato 87

Michael Klaric 87

Joe Ribelli 87

Taylor Feith 88

Jeffrey Barbas 89

Seth Pech 91

Gordie German WD

Brett Kaufman WD

Paul LaGrotteria WD

Patrick Schultz WD

Brenden McGlyn WD

Robert Schustrich WD



SKINS: $113 ea

Scott Chinnawatt eagle Hole #3

Tim Moore birdie Hole #7

Jeff Barbas birdie Hole #14

Jack Garswood birdie Hole #16

Chris Davis birdie Hole #17

Bill Spiers birdie Hole #18

(Skins can be claimed at pro shop check-in Sunday.)



ROUND 2 STARTING TIMES:

2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship

Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills Ohio

Sunday, Aug 13, 2017

Paul Woznicki 08:00am

Chris Eggleton 08:00am

Phil Latsko 08:10am

Jeff Sawitke 08:10am

Sam Swenton 08:10am

Tony Briggs 08:20am

George Smiltins 08:20am

Josh Blaustein 08:20am

Andrew Grayson 08:30am

Nikko Anagnost 08:30am

Joe Blackburn 08:30am

Ronald Ritner 08:40am

Chandler Walnch 08:40am

Jamison Wood 08:40am

Jason Jendre 08:50am

Steve Blackburn Sr. 08:50am

Phillip Bojc 08:50am

Tim Moore 09:00am

Darren Phipps 09:00am

Thomas Wittaker 09:00am

John Young 09:10am

Steve Blackburn Jr. 09:10am

David Sotka 09:10am

Howard Clendenin 09:20am

Doug Barber 09:20am

Eric Wonkovich 09:20am

Joe Puch 09:30am

Charles Milo 09:30am

Bryan Yeo 09:30am

Ryan Stefanski 09:40am

Andrew Jendre 09:40am

Justin Roth 09:40am

Matthew McAdoo 09:50am

Brian Jugulion 09:50am

Aaron Crooks 09:50am

Andrew Bailey 10:00am

Jimmy Wild 10:00am

A.J. Borisa 10:00am