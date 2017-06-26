Shayne Bishop and Ken Koprivec double-dipped in Week 7 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League to make a strong move up the Leaderboard.

The pair took the title in the scramble format on the back nine, and grabbed one of three skins won on the evening. Bishop and Koprivec shot 5-under par 31 to win by one shot over three teams. With the skins winner, the pair jumped to T6 on the Leaderboard.

The very top of the Leaderboard changed, too. Ty Kovach paired with mercenary Aaron Crewse in Week 7 to finish as one of the three T2 teams in the scramble with a score of 32. The winnings Kovach earned gave him a $30.40 lead over regular partner Allen Freeman, who was home nursing a sickly stomach.

Reminder, there will be no League play next Monday due to the July 4th holiday weekend. League play will resume Monday July 10th. And mark it on your calendar: the week after that will be the first 2017 Steak Night, on July 17th…



2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE

Week 7 Results – June 26, 2017

Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown

Scramble Format: Back 9

1st Place – Shayne Bishop / Kenny Koprivec (31) $182.50

T2nd Place – Doc Mallette / Jimmy Grosso (32) $60.80

T2nd Place – Aaron Crewse / Ty Kovach (32) $60.80

T2nd Place – Chris Okeson / Doug Fleming (32) $60.80

15 teams

Skins:

Dan Marr / Bobby Spino – #10 (3) $100.00

Shayne Bishop / Kenny Koprivec – #11 (3) $100.00

Sam Spino / Dave Oates – #12 (2) $100.00

2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard thru Week 7

PLAYER TOTAL POT SKINS Ty Kovach $565.90 $385.90 $180.00 Allen Freeman $535.50 $355.50 $180.00 Sam Spino $481.50 $301.50 $180.00 Dave Oates $369.00 $189.00 $180.00 Tyler Watkins $280.50 $58.50 $222.00 Shayne Bishop $261.26 $91.26 $170.00 Ken Koprivec $261.25 $91.25 $170.00 Matt Warren $220.50 $58.50 $162.00 Rob Schustrich $211.75 $141.75 $70.00 Mark Thomas $200.50 $130.50 $70.00 Raul Mendoza $197.25 $101.25 $96.00 Russ Rybka $197.25 $101.25 $96.00 John Karamas $160.25 $128.25 $32.00 Shaun Kloetzer $160.25 $128.25 $32.00 Chris Okeson $154.15 $123.75 $30.40 Jeff Dean $121.50 $31.50 $90.00 Rick Bryson $121.50 $31.50 $90.00 Dennis Berkheimer $112.50 $112.50 $0.00 John Kabasky $112.50 $112.50 $0.00 Mike Simpson $112.50 $112.50 $0.00 Bobby Spino $106.25 $56.25 $50.00 Dan Marr $106.25 $56.25 $50.00 Mitch Levengood $74.25 $74.25 $0.00 Tim Hepner $74.25 $74.25 $0.00 Adam Arman $70.00 $0.00 $70.00 Bernie Chupek $70.00 $0.00 $70.00 Josh Widner $70.00 $0.00 $70.00 Tyler McHugh $60.00 $0.00 $60.00 Nate Petry $40.00 $0.00 $40.00 Ray Martin $40.00 $0.00 $40.00 Aaron Crewse $30.40 $30.40 $0.00 Doug Fleming $30.40 $30.40 $0.00 Jeff Mallette $30.40 $30.40 $0.00 Jim Grasso $30.40 $30.40 $0.00



The Chippewa Scratch League is a weekly 9-hole 2-player team series played every Monday from 4-6p in Doylestown. It is open to all amateurs any week of the season, and features rotating formats of scramble, better ball and shamble with a team skins game. League details here >