John Kabasky and Mike Simpson played a near perfect round of golf in the Shamble format on the front nine of Chippewa Golf Club on Monday, and won by two shots in the process.

The pair posted an aggregate score of 8-under par 64 after selecting the best tee shot on each hole then playing in their own ball from there.

John Karamas and defending Chippewa Champion Shaun Kloetzer finished in second place at 66, which on most weeks would have been a victory in Shamble.

But the evening’s big winners were the third place team of Tyler Watkins and Matt Warren, who shot 67 and also nabbed half of the skins pot, moving them into 5th and 6th position on the 2017 Leaderboard…



2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE

WEEK 6 RESULTS – June 19, 2017

Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown

Front 9 – Shamble Aggregate

1st John Kabasky / Mike Simpson 64 $225

2nd John Karamas / Shaun Kloetzer 66 $135

3rd Tyler Watkins / Matt Warren 67 $90

SKINS:

Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson 5 on Hole #2 $80

Ray Martin / Nate Petry 7 on Hole #3 $80

Tyler Watkins / Matt Warren 6 on Hole #5 $80

Tyler Watkins / Matt Warren 6 on Hole #7 $80

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 6

PLAYER TOTAL POT SKINS Allen Freeman $535.50 $355.50 $180.00 Ty Kovach $535.50 $355.50 $180.00 Sam Spino $431.50 $301.50 $130.00 Dave Oates $319.00 $189.00 $130.00 Tyler Watkins $280.50 $58.50 $222.00 Matt Warren $220.50 $58.50 $162.00 Rob Schustrich $211.75 $141.75 $70.00 Mark Thomas $200.50 $130.50 $70.00 Raul Mendoza $197.25 $101.25 $96.00 Russ Rybka $197.25 $101.25 $96.00 John Karamas $160.25 $128.25 $32.00 Shaun Kloetzer $160.25 $128.25 $32.00 Chris Okeson $123.75 $123.75 $0.00 Jeff Dean $121.50 $31.50 $90.00 Rick Bryson $121.50 $31.50 $90.00 Ken Koprivec $120.00 $0.00 $120.00 Shayne Bishop $120.00 $0.00 $120.00 Dennis Berkheimer $112.50 $112.50 $0.00 John Kabasky $112.50 $112.50 $0.00 Mike Simpson $112.50 $112.50 $0.00 Mitch Levengood $74.25 $74.25 $0.00 Tim Hepner $74.25 $74.25 $0.00 Adam Arman $70.00 $0.00 $70.00 Bernie Chupek $70.00 $0.00 $70.00 Josh Widner $70.00 $0.00 $70.00 Tyler McHugh $60.00 $0.00 $60.00 Bobby Spino $56.25 $56.25 $0.00 Dan Marr $56.25 $56.25 $0.00 Nate Petry $40.00 $0.00 $40.00 Ray Martin $40.00 $0.00 $40.00



The Chippewa Scratch League is a weekly 9-hole 2-player team series played every Monday from 4-6p in Doylestown. It is open to all amateurs any week of the season, and features rotating formats of scramble, better ball and shamble with a team skins game. League details here >