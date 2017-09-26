2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 17 Results

With their win in Week 17, Ty Kovach may have locked up the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League championship.

Allen Freeman and Kovach won the better ball format on the back nine with a 4-under par 32 performance, good for a 2-shot victory. They also nabbed a skin with Kovach’s birdie on the par-4 15th hole to add to their league-leading totals.

Kovach leads Freeman on the Leaderboard by $50+ due to a missed week by Freeman where Kovach cashed with Aaron Crewse.

Holding down third position on the Leaderboard is Shayne Bishop, who along with partner Ken Koprivec nabbed a skin in Week 17. But Bishop sits $178 behind Kovach, which may be too much to make up in a single week — even if that week is the grand finale with more loot in play. But it’s certainly not impossible if Bishop scrapes a good chunk of the final pots and Kovach gets shut out.

Mike Armour partnered with Jason Chadima to finish T2 along with Russ Rybka and Raul Mendoza for the session. The T2 share pushed Armour into fourth position on the Leaderboard.

Kevin Breen played solo in Week 17’s better ball format, and the birdie he made on the 14th hole stood up for a skin. That’s one way to keep it all for yourself!

Next week Monday, October 2nd, is the final league night of the 2017 season. That means two things:

– it’s Steak Night, so bring an extra $15 for a primo steak dinner with all the trimmings served after play, payable at check-in; and

– play will be conducted under the 3/3/3 format (scramble, better ball, shamble aggregate) + total + skins, so the entry fee is $50 per player for the finale (or $40 for pre-paid league members).

As always, the Chippewa Scratch League is open to any 2-player amateur team, so come on out and compete for this big final session pot…



WEEK 17 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Better Ball Format: Back 9

Monday, September 25, 2017

1st – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (32) $115.00

T2nd – Mike Armour / Jason Chadima (34) $57.50

T2nd – Raul Mendoza / Russ Rybka (34) $57.50

14 Teams Competed

Skins:

Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop #12 (2) $67.50

Kevin Breen / no partner #14 (3) $67.50

Ty Kovach / Al Freeman #15 (3) $67.50

Kevin Larizza / Mike Lee #16 (3) $67.50

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 17