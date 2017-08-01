2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 10 Results

Back in Week 5, Russ Rybka and Raul Mendoza nearly ran the table in the better ball format, winning by three shots and taking three of the five skins won on the day.

In Week 10, they went even better: they shot 4-under par 31 in the scramble format to tie for first place with Ken Koprivec and Jeff Mallette.

But this time they took the entire skins pot with a simple birdie on the par-4 8th hole.

The big haul boosts the Rybka and Mendoza team into a tie for 8th on the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard with eight weeks to play…



WEEK 10 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Scramble Format: Front 9

Monday, July 31, 2017

T1st Place – Russ Rybka and Raul Mendoza 31 – $122

T1st Place – Ken Koprivec and Jeff Mallette 31 – $122

T3rd Place – Ty Kovach and Mike Armour 32 – $12.20

T3rd Place – Shawn Kloetzer and John Karamas 32 – $12.20

T3rd Place – Dave Oates and Sam Spino 32 – $12.20

T3rd Place – John Kabasky and Mike Simpson 32 – $12.20

T3rd Place – Chris Okeson and Rob Schustrich 32 – $12.20

12 teams competed

SKINS:

Russ Rybka and Raul Mendoza #8 (3) – $240

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD – WEEK 10