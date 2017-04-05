Tim Crouch Wins, Jake Scott 3rd on FL Pro Golf Tour

Tim Crouch of Mount Vernon, Ohio, made two eagles during the final round Tuesday, April 4th enroute to winning for the first time on the Florida Professional Golf Tour.

Crouch eagled the par-5 2nd and 11th holes at the Tuscawilla Country Club to win the third annual Winter Springs Open by five strokes. Crouch shot 69-63 for a tournament record 132. During the final round Crouch had three birdies on each nine and made just one bogey. On Monday, Crouch scored six birdies, a bogey and a double.

Ryan Gildersleeve of Clearwater was the runnerup among 73 starters with 67-70—137 on an eagle, nine birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey, followed by Jake Scott of Strongsville, 70-68—138 who had seven birdies and a double bogey.

Crouch earned $2,400, Gildersleeve $1,400 and Scott $1,300.

This was the FPGT’s 15th tournament of the 2017 season. Complete details at floridaprofessionalgolftour.org

FINAL RESULTS:

Florida Professional Golf Tour

Winter Springs Open

Tuscawilla CC, Winter Springs, FL

6,137 yards, par 72

Tim Crouch, Mount Vernon, OH, $2,400 69-63—132

Ryan Gildersleeve, Clearwater, FL, $1,400 67-70—137

Jake Scott, Strongsville, OH $1,300 70-68—138

Cory Howard, Jacksonville Beach, FL, $975 72-67—139

Jeff Wells, Redondo Beach, CA, $975 71-68—139

Kevin Aylwin, New Smyrna Beach, FL, $975 70-69—139

Jared Howard, Lake Mary, FL, $975 70-69—139

Kamaiu Johnson, Tallahassee, FL, $975 69-70—139

Ted Moon, Lilburn, GA, $975 69-70—139

Chris Baker, Franklin, TN, $586.25 71-69—140

Pablo Mena-Medrano, Spain, $586.25 70-70—140

Jarred Garcia, Gainesville, FL, $586.25 70-70—140

Trevor Sluman, Pittsford, NY, $586.25 70-70—140

Dillon Board, Jacksonville, FL, $586.25 69-71—140

Patrick Sheehan, Oviedo, FL, $586.25 69-71—140

Joe Stepnes, Jacksonville, FL, $586.25 68-72—140

Jamey Salmon, Jacksonville, FL, $586.25 67-73—140

Alex Blickle, Reinholds, PA, $406 73-68—141

Corey Mozingo, St. Johns, FL, $406 69-72—141

Sebastian Szimak, Toronto, Ontario, $406 69-72—141

Ross Beal, Orlando, FL, $406 69-72—141

Emerson Newsome, Lake Mary, FL, $406 69-72—141

Charlie Delsman, Colgate, WI, $385 74-68—142

Jason Millard, Murfreesboro, TN, $385 72-70—142

Joshua Manske, Algona, IA, $87.50 72-71—143

Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, $87.50 70-73—143

Brandon Beckham, Bowling Green, KY, $87.50 70-73—143

Taylor Davis, Franklin, TN, $87.50 69-74—143

73 Players Total