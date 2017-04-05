Tim Crouch Wins, Jake Scott 3rd on FL Pro Golf Tour

Tim Crouch of Mount Vernon, Ohio, made two eagles during the final round Tuesday, April 4th enroute to winning for the first time on the Florida Professional Golf Tour.
Crouch eagled the par-5 2nd and 11th holes at the Tuscawilla Country Club to win the third annual Winter Springs Open by five strokes. Crouch shot 69-63 for a tournament record 132. During the final round Crouch had three birdies on each nine and made just one bogey. On Monday, Crouch scored six birdies, a bogey and a double.
Ryan Gildersleeve of Clearwater was the runnerup among 73 starters with 67-70—137 on an eagle, nine birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey, followed by Jake Scott of Strongsville, 70-68—138 who had seven birdies and a double bogey.
Crouch earned $2,400, Gildersleeve $1,400 and Scott $1,300.
This was the FPGT’s 15th tournament of the 2017 season. Complete details at floridaprofessionalgolftour.org
FINAL RESULTS:
Florida Professional Golf Tour
Winter Springs Open
Tuscawilla CC, Winter Springs, FL
6,137 yards, par 72
Tim Crouch, Mount Vernon, OH, $2,400 69-63—132
Ryan Gildersleeve, Clearwater, FL, $1,400 67-70—137
Jake Scott, Strongsville, OH $1,300 70-68—138
Cory Howard, Jacksonville Beach, FL, $975 72-67—139
Jeff Wells, Redondo Beach, CA, $975 71-68—139
Kevin Aylwin, New Smyrna Beach, FL, $975 70-69—139
Jared Howard, Lake Mary, FL, $975 70-69—139
Kamaiu Johnson, Tallahassee, FL, $975 69-70—139
Ted Moon, Lilburn, GA, $975 69-70—139
Chris Baker, Franklin, TN, $586.25 71-69—140
Pablo Mena-Medrano, Spain, $586.25 70-70—140
Jarred Garcia, Gainesville, FL, $586.25 70-70—140
Trevor Sluman, Pittsford, NY, $586.25 70-70—140
Dillon Board, Jacksonville, FL, $586.25 69-71—140
Patrick Sheehan, Oviedo, FL, $586.25 69-71—140
Joe Stepnes, Jacksonville, FL, $586.25 68-72—140
Jamey Salmon, Jacksonville, FL, $586.25 67-73—140
Alex Blickle, Reinholds, PA, $406 73-68—141
Corey Mozingo, St. Johns, FL, $406 69-72—141
Sebastian Szimak, Toronto, Ontario, $406 69-72—141
Ross Beal, Orlando, FL, $406 69-72—141
Emerson Newsome, Lake Mary, FL, $406 69-72—141
Charlie Delsman, Colgate, WI, $385 74-68—142
Jason Millard, Murfreesboro, TN, $385 72-70—142
Joshua Manske, Algona, IA, $87.50 72-71—143
Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, $87.50 70-73—143
Brandon Beckham, Bowling Green, KY, $87.50 70-73—143
Taylor Davis, Franklin, TN, $87.50 69-74—143
73 Players Total
