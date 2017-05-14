A two-shot swing at the final hole decided the finish for the Championship Division, while a pair of Ricks walked away with a two-shot margin for the Senior title in the 2017 edition of the ADGA’s Parke H. Thornton 2-Man Better Ball presented by Foxy Golf at Turkeyfoot on Saturday.

The golf course was in spectacular condition (kudos Charlie Mozingo and staff) and the sunny weather could not have been better. But nearly every hole location on the golf course was set in a tricky, twirling spot, so going low in the better ball format was quite difficult.

Tommy Li (pictured at left) pitched in for birdie at the long par-5 18th hole at Turkeyfoot Lakes Golf Links, earning a share of the Championship Division title with partner Howard Clendenin in the process.

Clendenin and Li were two shots behind Danny Marr and partner Jeff ‘Doc’ Mallette heading into the last. Both Marr and Mallette made bogey to Li’s fist-pumping chip-in, pulling the two teams into a tie for first place, two shots ahead of the rest of the field.





In the Senior Division, Rick Merrow and Rick Bryson posted a two-shot victory playing in the final group of the day, breaking an early tie in the clubhouse between the team of Brian Huntley and Tom Laubacher and the team of Tom Seever and Mark Thomas.

Merrow and Bryson’s round started slowly with a 1-under par front side, but coming in they posted a 4-under par 31 with three straight birdies at 14-15-16 that included a chip-in on the tough par-3 15th.

Huntley and Laubacher had a sizzling front nine score of 4-under par but couldn’t keep the momentum going, finishing 1-over par on the back side. Seever and Thomas posted 34 on each side to shoot their 68.



The next event on the 2017 Akron District Golf Association schedule is the A-C Plastering 4-Man Scramble at Chippewa Golf Club in Doylestown on Saturday, May 27th. Entry deadline is Thursday, May 25th.







FINAL RESULTS: Akron District Golf Association

Parke H. Thornton 2-Man Better Ball

presented by Foxy Golf and Turkeyfoot

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Course, Akron

Saturday, May 13th, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

T 1st Clendenin/Li 35 – 32 = 67 $550.00 GC $145.00PP

T 1st Marr/Mallette 34 – 33 = 67 $550.00 GC $145.00PP

T 3rd Shisler/Hull 34 – 35 = 69 $325.00 GC $35.00PP

T 3rd Freeman/Kovach 36 – 33 = 69 $325.00 GC $35.00PP

5th Fryman/Maier 36 – 34 = 70 $200.00 GC

T 6th Peterson/McBride 37 – 34 = 71 $75.00 GC

T 6th Heim/Lenton 37 – 34 = 71 $75.00 GC

Out of the Money:

Wade/Vellios 36 – 36 = 72

Thiel/Obyrne 38 – 34 = 72

Schneider/Baughman 36 – 36 = 72

Armour/Sullivan 39 – 34 = 73

Bowman/Obermiller 38 – 35 = 73

Beebe/Bishop 38 – 36 = 74

McClary/Moore 42 – 34 = 76

Trent/Loftin 36 – 40 = 76

Crewse/Vincelette 38 – 38 = 76

Schustrich/Schustrich 38 – 38 = 76

Simpson 41 – 41 = 82

CHAMPIONSHIP SKINS: $60 ea

Fryman/Maier Birdie 3, Hole #3

Shisler/Hull Birdie 3, Hole #4

Trent/Loftin Birdie 4, Hole #7

Clendenin/Li Birdie 2, Hole #8

Marr/Mallette Birdie 3, Hole #9

Bowman/Obermiller Eagle 3, Hole #16

SENIOR DIVISION

1st Bryson/Merrow 35 – 31 = 66 $600.00 GC $200.00PP

T 2nd Huntley/Laubacher 32 – 36 = 68 $425.00 GC $100.00PP

T 2nd Seever/Thomas 34 – 34 = 68 $425.00 GC $100.00PP

T 4th Zitkovic/Godzak 35 – 34 = 69 $215.00 GC

T 4th Sam Spino Jr/Lambos 37 – 32 = 69 $215.00 GC

T 4th Cea/Bell 35 – 34 = 69 $215.00 GC

Out of the Money:

Borlin/Ciccarello 34 – 36 = 70

Skidmore/Downing 36 – 34 = 70

Fleming/Davis 38 – 32 = 70

Trier/Cutlip 35 – 36 = 71

Lahnan/Miller 38 – 33 = 71

B. Spino/Chirumbolo 36 – 35 = 71

Luckenbaugh/Boarman 38 – 34 = 72

Dean/Dean 36 – 36 = 72

Minear/Johnston 38 – 36 = 74

Cutlip/Marsinek 37 – 37 = 74

Tarter/Hedrick 38 – 37 = 75

Stack/Martin 40 – 35 = 75

Hull/Mendoza 38 – 38 = 76

Rybka/Livak 40 – 37 = 77

Patton/Kimson NC

SENIOR SKINS: $145 ea

B. Spino/Chirumbolo Birdie 2, Hole #2

Huntley/Laubacher Birdie 4, Hole #7

Luckenbaugh/Boarman Birdie 4, Hole #18