Bob Gillingham Ford

PHOTO GALLERY: 2016 Firestone 9 Turkey Shoot

By on November 26, 2016

Photo gallery from the 2016 Hacker’s Firestone 9 Turkey Shoot on Wednesday, November 23rd in Akron.

INSTRUCTIONS: Click any thumbnail to launch the photo viewer. Hover your cursor over a photo in the viewer to display arrows to move between photos. Click (x) to exit the current batch after viewing. Then use the navigation below the thumbnails to see additional photos in this gallery.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login