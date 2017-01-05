New and Improved!

The brand new NEOHgolf.com site design sure looks slick, like a car with new tires and a paint job. But some improvements were made under the hood as well, and some nifty new cup holders and an air freshener were added. (See how I continued that car metaphor there?)

For the engine, check out the navigation and you’ll see some Categories have been moved around and a couple were added, too.

First, some game stories have been consolidated into a new category called County Amateur Championships. There you will find the Am and Senior Am county events from Summit County, Portage County, Stark County, Tuscarawas County, and any other county that establishes an event going forward — plus the Cleveland Am, too.

Next, you’ll, see another new Category in the nav: X-OUT Tours & Associations. This is where you will find stories from the golf associations and pro tours that are “no longer with us” amen. These stories have not been a part of the navigation for the last couple years; you could only find them by search. But it’s always good to take a stroll down memory lane to see who played some great golf on a dead tour, so now there is direct access to these stories again.

The new site design highlights bigger photos and clean typesets. We’ll take advantage of the photo-focus in the months ahead.

But you’ll also notice a shiny new floor mat at the bottom of each story: the author name, a small photo and a one-line bio. That way you can see who wrote the blather you are reading, and either thank or blame them.

There are still a few photo and type kinks to work out, as there are now nine years of stories on the site. I’ve looked at the new site on my laptop, my Android phone and my iPad, but there are a million other devices I have not checked. So if something looks really weird, please send an email so it can be sorted out.

Hope you like…