Shaker Native Now Manakiki Pro

Shaker Heights native Paul Sampliner has been named head pro at Manakiki Golf Course in Willoughby Hills, host site for the 2017 Cleveland Am Aug 11 – 13th.

Paul worked as a PGA professional at several large resorts in Arizona, including JW Marriott Wildfire Golf Club and Hilton’s Pointe Golf Club at Lookout Mountain. He left the desert to become one of the original executives at GolfNow.com, later working in Northern Ireland to help launch GolfNow UK.

“It’s great to be back home to host my fellow Clevelanders enjoy our great game,” says Sampliner. “It’s a privilege to be associated with the Cleveland Metroparks and Manakiki.”

Players can meet Paul as he shows off his tournament director skills at the Manakiki Spring 2-M Scramble on Sunday, May 7th…