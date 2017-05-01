The No. 12 nationally-ranked Kent State University Men’s Golf Team won its 24th Mid-American Conference Championship Sunday at the Virtues Golf Club in Nashport.

The Golden Flashes finished the four round tournament with a score of 3-under par 1149 (287-288-285-289), breaking its own four-round tournament record for team score.

Kent State won the tournament by a whopping 25 strokes, defeating second-place Ball State at 22-over par. Kent State also took individual medalist honors, with Gisli Sveinsbergsson finishing first overall.

After the tournament, Kent State was honored further with several MAC awards. The Flashes had all five of the golfers in their lineup named to the All-MAC First Team, while Sveinbergsson and Ian Holt were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Holt claimed MAC Golfer of the Year honors, while coach Herb Page was named Coach of the Year.