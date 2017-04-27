

It’s satisfying when the work put into a plan begins to show the desired results.

Over the last 18 months, Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange has put in that work, undertaking a significant restoration program to improve turf conditions and playability on the links-style track designed by Robert von Hagge and Mike Smelek.

“We made many changes on and off the golf course in 2016, and we’re keeping the ball rolling into the 2017 season,” said Scott Wesemeyer, head golf professional at Grey Hawk.

“We are embracing the links-style nature of the layout,” Wesemeyer continued. “But we are focusing on bringing down the maintained acreage to a more manageable size. Then we are focusing on maintaining that playable area well.”

Almost 40 sand traps have been converted to turf to soften some of the forced carries and improve pace of play. Fresh new sand has been added to the bunkers that remain.

But with the hot, dry summer of last season, growing new grass in those re-constructed areas proved difficult. So moving into the spring 2017 season, Grey Hawk has focused on taking advantage of the cooler temps and spring rainfall to grow-in these freshly rebuilt areas.

Considerable care has also been given to the greens and tee boxes at Grey Hawk. Many players say the greens are in the best condition ever, rolling true and with good pace.

The maintenance team is working hard on improving the fairways, tying in another pond to the main irrigation system to increase the availability of water for irrigation.

Want to see the results of these course improvement efforts for yourself? Book a tee time for a casual round or play in the Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play Series #8 at Grey Hawk on Sunday, May 8th!

With a new management team in place, Grey Hawk also unveiled a brand new restaurant last July, appropriately called The Nest. Restaurant manager Scott Sojka offers creative lunch and dinner specials and a new lakeside patio service. The Nest menu features New American dishes, traditional home-style cuisine, and signature Angus Beef burgers and steaks. The clubhouse at Grey Hawk is a well-designed building, so The Nest is a great place to host a luncheon, dinner party, fundraiser, or party of any size.

New homes are under construction around Grey Hawk as well, and additional lots are for sale within the development — a clear sign that the improvements are recognized and welcomed.

For details on all of the options available at Grey Hawk Golf Club, visit greyhawkgolf.com.