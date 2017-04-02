Okeson is Eskimo Emperor at Stroke Play #6

Whew, it was cold! But that didn’t stop the field at the April 1st, 2017 playing of the Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play #6 at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links.

Clearly, Greater Cleveland’s tournament players are a committed bunch. How so? 44 players registered in advance of the event, when the forecast showed partly sunny and 52. And 44 players showed up to play on Saturday at noon, even though the starting temperature read 37. Credit given.

Those players had every reason to stay home, too: the sky was solid gray, the northern wind had a bite to it, the ground and air were damp from Friday’s non-stop rain, and the temperature never made it past 39 degrees. Brrr.

But given all that, nothing seemed to bother Chris Okeson of Cleveland. He seemed to be in mid-season form — or maybe it was Leah tagging along that kept him mentally toasty.

Chris birdied the tough par-3 second hole right out of the gate, good for a skin. He made just one bogey on the third, and turned at even-par 36. Then he scorched the back nine in 33 shots to shoot a nifty round of 2-under 69 and win going away.

Okeson’s score was three shots ahead of a trio of second place finishers:

Fred Miller

– wily veteran Fred Miller of Aurora;

John Zitkovic

– the equally wily veteran John Zitkovic of Findlay;

Brian Polick

– and the always solid Brian Polick of of Middleburg Heights.

Jack Garswood of Cleveland finished alone in fifth place, one shot behind that, coming back from a tough front nine of 40 by matching Okeson’s back nine 33.

The shot of the day came from Zach Drukenbrod, who holed a 130-yard pitching wedge on the par-4 11th hole, good for an eagle skin. His was one of seven skins won on the day.

Thanks to pro Mike Thiron and the staff at Turkeyfoot: the golf course was in fantastic shape for April 1st and the event went smoothly.

The next event is the Stroke Play #7 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Canton on Saturday, April 22nd beginning at 10 a.m.

Stroke Play #6 Photo Gallery Here >

Mark Borlin
Solon’s Mark Borlin rolls home this 45-footer for birdie on the par-3 13th hole to nab a skin in Stroke Play #6.

 

FINAL RESULTS:
NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #6
Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links, Akron, Ohio
Saturday, April 1, 2017
 

Chris Okeson 36 33 = 69 $530
Fred Miller 36 36 = 72 $283
John Zitkovic 36 36 = 72 $283
Brian Polick 35 37 = 72 $283
Jack Garswood 40 33 = 73 $120
Mike Simpson 35 39 = 74 $90
Zack Koinis 39 35 = 74 $90
Kent Monas 41 35 = 76 $53
Rob Loomis 39 37 = 76 $53
Mark Schneider 38 38 = 76 $53
John Topeka 38 39 = 77  
Mark Borlin 41 37 = 78  
Brian Smith 41 37 = 78  
Zach Drukenbrod 42 36 = 78  
Bob Berkheimer 42 36 = 78  
Adam Arman 41 37 = 78  
Jeff Dean 38 40 = 78  
Mark Thomas 42 37 = 79  
Shayne Bishop 43 36 = 79  
Tom Stack 41 38 = 79  
Jim Cea 40 39 = 79  
Steve Blackburn Jr 40 40 = 80  
Jade Waligura 42 38 = 80  
Shannon Bartruff 44 36 = 80  
Taylor Rising 43 37 = 80  
Tim Heavner 39 42 = 81  
Yanni Velios 43 38 = 81  
Ty Kovach 44 38 = 82  
Dean Cutlip 44 38 = 82  
Tommy Li 45 37 = 82  
Mike Dota 42 41 = 83  
Ryan Augustitus 43 41 = 84  
Oliver Byers 44 41 = 85  
Randy Turner 41 44 = 85  
Kory Hull 41 45 = 86  
Zoran Karic 39 47 = 86  
Dan Terry 43 43 = 86  
Joshua Prok 49 41 = 90  
Joshua Smith 55 45 = 100  
Craig P. Erwin 56 56 = 112  
Bobby Harmon         NC  
Brian Beebe         Skins  
Troy Luckenbaugh         Skins  
Dennis Carmody         Skins  

 
SKINS: $130 ea
Chris Okeson Birdie 2 Hole #2
Zach Drukenbrod Eagle 2 Hole #11
Mark Borlin Birdie 2 Hole #13
Zack Kionis Birdie 2 Hole #15
Mike Simpson Eagle 3 Hole #16
Jack Garswood Birdie 2 Hole #17
Taylor Rising Birdie 4 Hole #18

Fred Miller