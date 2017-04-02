Okeson is Eskimo Emperor at Stroke Play #6

Whew, it was cold! But that didn’t stop the field at the April 1st, 2017 playing of the Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play #6 at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links.

Clearly, Greater Cleveland’s tournament players are a committed bunch. How so? 44 players registered in advance of the event, when the forecast showed partly sunny and 52. And 44 players showed up to play on Saturday at noon, even though the starting temperature read 37. Credit given.

Those players had every reason to stay home, too: the sky was solid gray, the northern wind had a bite to it, the ground and air were damp from Friday’s non-stop rain, and the temperature never made it past 39 degrees. Brrr.

But given all that, nothing seemed to bother Chris Okeson of Cleveland. He seemed to be in mid-season form — or maybe it was Leah tagging along that kept him mentally toasty.

Chris birdied the tough par-3 second hole right out of the gate, good for a skin. He made just one bogey on the third, and turned at even-par 36. Then he scorched the back nine in 33 shots to shoot a nifty round of 2-under 69 and win going away.

Okeson’s score was three shots ahead of a trio of second place finishers:

– wily veteran Fred Miller of Aurora;

– the equally wily veteran John Zitkovic of Findlay;

– and the always solid Brian Polick of of Middleburg Heights.

Jack Garswood of Cleveland finished alone in fifth place, one shot behind that, coming back from a tough front nine of 40 by matching Okeson’s back nine 33.

The shot of the day came from Zach Drukenbrod, who holed a 130-yard pitching wedge on the par-4 11th hole, good for an eagle skin. His was one of seven skins won on the day.

Thanks to pro Mike Thiron and the staff at Turkeyfoot: the golf course was in fantastic shape for April 1st and the event went smoothly.

The next event is the Stroke Play #7 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Canton on Saturday, April 22nd beginning at 10 a.m.

FINAL RESULTS:

NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #6

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links, Akron, Ohio

Saturday, April 1, 2017



Chris Okeson 36 – 33 = 69 $530 Fred Miller 36 – 36 = 72 $283 John Zitkovic 36 – 36 = 72 $283 Brian Polick 35 – 37 = 72 $283 Jack Garswood 40 – 33 = 73 $120 Mike Simpson 35 – 39 = 74 $90 Zack Koinis 39 – 35 = 74 $90 Kent Monas 41 – 35 = 76 $53 Rob Loomis 39 – 37 = 76 $53 Mark Schneider 38 – 38 = 76 $53 John Topeka 38 – 39 = 77 Mark Borlin 41 – 37 = 78 Brian Smith 41 – 37 = 78 Zach Drukenbrod 42 – 36 = 78 Bob Berkheimer 42 – 36 = 78 Adam Arman 41 – 37 = 78 Jeff Dean 38 – 40 = 78 Mark Thomas 42 – 37 = 79 Shayne Bishop 43 – 36 = 79 Tom Stack 41 – 38 = 79 Jim Cea 40 – 39 = 79 Steve Blackburn Jr 40 – 40 = 80 Jade Waligura 42 – 38 = 80 Shannon Bartruff 44 – 36 = 80 Taylor Rising 43 – 37 = 80 Tim Heavner 39 – 42 = 81 Yanni Velios 43 – 38 = 81 Ty Kovach 44 – 38 = 82 Dean Cutlip 44 – 38 = 82 Tommy Li 45 – 37 = 82 Mike Dota 42 – 41 = 83 Ryan Augustitus 43 – 41 = 84 Oliver Byers 44 – 41 = 85 Randy Turner 41 – 44 = 85 Kory Hull 41 – 45 = 86 Zoran Karic 39 – 47 = 86 Dan Terry 43 – 43 = 86 Joshua Prok 49 – 41 = 90 Joshua Smith 55 – 45 = 100 Craig P. Erwin 56 – 56 = 112 Bobby Harmon NC Brian Beebe Skins Troy Luckenbaugh Skins Dennis Carmody Skins



SKINS: $130 ea

Chris Okeson Birdie 2 Hole #2

Zach Drukenbrod Eagle 2 Hole #11

Mark Borlin Birdie 2 Hole #13

Zack Kionis Birdie 2 Hole #15

Mike Simpson Eagle 3 Hole #16

Jack Garswood Birdie 2 Hole #17

Taylor Rising Birdie 4 Hole #18