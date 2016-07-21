FINAL RESULTS: 2016 Senior Cleveland Amateur Championship

Allen Freeman of Brecksville (above left) posted a total of 5-under par 139 (69-70) to win the 2016 Senior Cleveland Amateur Golf Championship at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park on Thursday.

Freeman began the day tied for the lead with Avon Lake’s Scott Saari. But he came out firing on Day 2, rattling of four birdies in his first six holes.

His second round score of 2-under par 70 was enough to hold off a big charge by Mike Beres, who finished one shot behind at 4-under par 140 (71-69).

Tom Laubacher (73-70), Mark Foss (71-72), and Scott Saari (69-74) all finished tied for third place at 1-under par 143.

All players shooting even par 144 or better qualified for the 2016 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course on August 12th, 13th, and 14th.



FINAL RESULTS:

2016 Senior Greater Cleveland Amateur Golf Championship

Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park, Ohio

Weds – Thurs, July 20 – 21, 2016

POS | PLAYER | RD1 – RD2 = TOTAL

1 Freeman, Allen 69 – 70 = 139

2 Beres, Mike 71 – 69 = 140

3 Saari, Scott 69 – 74 = 143

3 Foss, Mark 71 – 72 = 143

3 Laubacher, Tom 73 – 70 = 143

6 Jendre, Andrew 73 – 71 = 144

7 Peck, David 73 – 72 = 145

8 Crider, Randy 70 – 76 = 146

8 DeJesus, Tony 72 – 74 = 146

8 LaGrotteria, Paul 73 – 73 = 146

8 Blackburn, Steve 74 – 72 = 146

8 Lahnan, Larry 74 – 72 = 146

8 Iosue, John 80 – 66 = 146

14 Borlin, Mark 74 – 73 = 147

14 Ciccarello, Mark 77 – 70 = 147

16 Heavner, Tim 71 – 77 = 148

16 Brady, Mike 75 – 73 = 148

16 Iosue, Mike 75 – 73 = 148

19 Livak, Frank 72 – 77 = 149

20 Burge, Geoffrey 74 – 76 = 150

20 Prokop, Ray 74 – 76 = 150

20 Boarman, Lou 75 – 75 = 150

23 Helaney, Chris 72 – 79 = 151

23 Slabaugh, Cary 79 – 72 = 151

25 Herchek, Jim 74 – 78 = 152

25 Koelsch, Theodore 75 – 77 = 152

25 Thomas, Mark 75 – 77 = 152

25 Luken, Jeff 79 – 73 = 152

29 Button, Robert 81 – 72 = 153

29 Najda, Ray 81 – 72 = 153

31 Heran, Scott 75 – 79 = 154

31 Margulies, Daniel 76 – 78 = 154

31 Hopkins, Dan 77 – 77 = 154

34 Hu, Jiu 77 – 78 = 155

34 Woznicki, Paul 77 – 78 = 155

36 McNiece, Ray 76 – 80 = 156

36 Tischler, Stephen 79 – 77 = 156

38 Sokol, Brian 77 – 80 = 157

38 Corabi, Sam 78 – 79 = 157

38 Congin, Gary 79 – 78 = 157

41 Moncol, Rick 78 – 80 = 158

41 Saylor, Ed 80 – 78 = 158

41 Niedzialek, John 81 – 77 = 158

44 Rechin, Tom 79 – 80 = 159

45 Ismial, Haroon 81 – 79 = 160

45 Kerns, Brian 81 – 79 = 160

45 Schulz, Douglas 83 – 77 = 160

48 Marinelli, Danny 78 – 84 = 162

49 Knevel, Mark 86 – 77 = 163

50 Benco, Ron 79 – 85 = 164

50 Mintz, Michael 80 – 84 = 164

50 Beltavski, Mark 85 – 79 = 164

53 Wilburn, Randy 85 – 81 = 166

54 Pace, John 83 – 84 = 167

55 Cox, Jack 82 – 88 = 170

55 Schaeffer, Don 84 – 86 = 170

55 Minich, Al 85 – 85 = 170

58 Rositani, Ron 86 – 91 = 177

59 Manilla, Bernie 89 – 90 = 179

60 Ettinger, Jeff 91 – 91 = 182



Round 2 Skins: $126 each

#1 – (3) Allen Freeman

#5 – (3) David Peck

#9 – (3) Mike Brady

#12 – (2) Frank Livak

#15 – (3) Tom Laubacher

#16 – (3) Brian Kerns