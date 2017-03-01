It’s back! After a great first-year tournament season, the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play Series returns for 2017. And this year, we’re starting in March to get the season rolling early!

Five events were played in 2016, and the field numbers were solid for each one. So we’re going even bigger for Season 2.

In 2017, seven events will be held from March through October, skipping the busy month of August on the Tournament Calendar. Each is an 18-hole individual amateur stroke play event contested at scratch, along with a $20 big skins game. All players compete in ONE DIVISION for tournament prizes and skins, but do so from age-appropriate tees.

The season kicks off on Saturday, March 18th at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links in Green — a perfect site for an early spring event (photo above). While we hope for a continuation of the mild winter thus far, don’t worry: if the weather turns horribly wrong on the 18th, we’ll cancel and try to reschedule. So get registered now; entry deadline is Thursday, March 16 at 5p.

After that, 2017 events will be played at Tam O’Shanter in April, Grey Hawk in May, Ironwood in June, Good Park in July, Fox Den in September, with a TBD in October.

For more details, check the Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play Series page here. See you out there!