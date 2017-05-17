2017 CMG Player of the Year Update

With a win at the Shawnee Hills Stroke Play Touranmement, Brian Polick of Middleburg Heights has jumped out to an early lead in the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Player of the Year race.

Polick with 52 points is followed by Jason Jendre, who has 46 points after placing second at the Manakiki 2-Player Scramble and tying for third at Shawnee.

Scott Saari has the early lead among the Senior Division players, and is tied for fourth place in the main division.

The next points events are this Saturday’s 2-Player Scramble/Better Ball at Big Met and the 2-Player Better-Ball at Sleepy Hollow on June 3.

2017 CMG PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS: MAY 15, 2017

POS | PLAYER | POINTS

1 Brian Polick 53

2 Jason Jendre 46

3 Matt Paterini 36

4 Scott Saari 28

T4 Taylor Rising 28

6 Jack Garswood 23

T7 Dan Predovic 20

T7 Joe Blackburn 20

9 Dave Stover 19

T10 Paul LaGrotteria 18

T10 Andrew Jendre 18

12 Paul Prince 16

T13 Allen Freeman 15

T13 Tom Laubacher 15

T13 Larry Lahnan 15

T13 Fred Miller 15

T17 Robert Schustrich 13

T17 Chris Okeson 13

T19 John Prince 6

T19 Mike Cawley 6

T19 Kevin Burns 6

T19 Ryan Augustitus 6

T19 Jeff Deal 6

T24 Jeff Luken 2

T24 Chinnawatt Scott 2

T24 George Allen 2

T27 David Sotka 1

T27 Ben Stover 1

T27 Michael Klaric 1

T27 Dante Vetica 1

T27 Niko Anagnost 1

SENIOR DIVISION

POS | PLAYER | POINTS

1 Scott Saari 28

2 David Stover 19

3 Andrew Jendre 18

T4 Allen Freeman 15

T4 Tom Lauderbacher 15

T4 Larry Lahnan 15

T4 Fred Miller 15